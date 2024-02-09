1submissions
Hey Pandas, How Do You Feel About The New Updates To This Site?
What the title says, personally, I feel like there are more problems.
i hate bored panda recommends, its covering comments on my post and its recommending articles from a long time ago
for some reason i cant edit my profile. it keeps on saying no changes and i cant change my bio :(
I think there are far too many ads now. Sometimes after visiting each new story
