#1

I used to love the holidays, and still do. But how hectic everything was stressed me out. The stress has only gotten worse as I’ve aged. It makes the holidays and seeing family less enjoyable. I’m an adult in the spectrum with divorced parents who don’t have any consideration for the time of others , including my sisters and I. Every year it’s spent trying to coordinate things with my siblings and I stuck in the middle. Even as our lives get more complex and busy (work, relationships, etc), we still get pulled in every direction by family.