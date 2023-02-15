2submissions
Hey Pandas, How Do You Keep Your Mind Calm?
Share your tips!
I am going through some mental health issues right now. When I am going through anxiety issues or feeling low I try to distract myself by
1. Doing some physical activity (exercises)
2. Read something
3. Watch some comedy
4. Sometimes play games online
Basically anything which helps me not think about things which are bothering me. Tired of thinking about them
Hiking the forested mountains of China every weekend, with a backpack full of fruit, and Grateful Dead concert music playing on my Bose headphones.
Sometimes bringing a friend.