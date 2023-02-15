Share your tips!

#1

I am going through some mental health issues right now. When I am going through anxiety issues or feeling low I try to distract myself by
1. Doing some physical activity (exercises)
2. Read something
3. Watch some comedy
4. Sometimes play games online

Basically anything which helps me not think about things which are bothering me. Tired of thinking about them

Angel Red
#2

Hiking the forested mountains of China every weekend, with a backpack full of fruit, and Grateful Dead concert music playing on my Bose headphones.
Sometimes bringing a friend.

Mr Old School Cool
