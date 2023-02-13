2submissions
Hey Pandas, How Did You Realize You’re Getting Old?
Music and other trends, hypes like TikTok, movies? Or physical signs? Why and how did you start to think you're starting to get old?
To answer my own question:
When I talked to my students about watching LOTR in cinema. Many didn't even know it and others called it an "old movie". Well damn... I didn't even dare to bring up my favourite movie "Smokey And The Bandit" from 1977, a movie that I grew up with.
On the plus-side: My students keep me up-to-date with the latest trends, apps, technology and so on. Even though I mostly can't share the excitement.
Also: Bruises don't fully go away anymore. And even the smallest cut leads to a scar.
During training sessions at job when I asked the new hires their DOB's.... Realised I was a kid or teenager when they were born 😱