#1

To answer my own question:



When I talked to my students about watching LOTR in cinema. Many didn't even know it and others called it an "old movie". Well damn... I didn't even dare to bring up my favourite movie "Smokey And The Bandit" from 1977, a movie that I grew up with.



On the plus-side: My students keep me up-to-date with the latest trends, apps, technology and so on. Even though I mostly can't share the excitement.



Also: Bruises don't fully go away anymore. And even the smallest cut leads to a scar.