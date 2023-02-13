Music and other trends, hypes like TikTok, movies? Or physical signs? Why and how did you start to think you're starting to get old?

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

To answer my own question:

When I talked to my students about watching LOTR in cinema. Many didn't even know it and others called it an "old movie". Well damn... I didn't even dare to bring up my favourite movie "Smokey And The Bandit" from 1977, a movie that I grew up with.

On the plus-side: My students keep me up-to-date with the latest trends, apps, technology and so on. Even though I mostly can't share the excitement.

Also: Bruises don't fully go away anymore. And even the smallest cut leads to a scar.

Report

0points
Ban-One
POST
#2

During training sessions at job when I asked the new hires their DOB's.... Realised I was a kid or teenager when they were born 😱

Report

0points
Angel Red
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish