BoredPanda

Hey Pandas, How Did You Handle Being Single While Your Friends Dated And Married?
Ask Pandas

Hey Pandas, How Did You Handle Being Single While Your Friends Dated And Married?

Allydog57
Community member
I am still pretty young and have a lot of life ahead of me, so I know I still have plenty of time to date and get married. But I have some friends around me already engaged or married, and others in amazing dating relationships. 

And then there's me... Who hasn't found anyone to be with?

I tell myself that I will find the guy I am meant to be with, but it does hurt every time I see my friends together as couples, and I feel a little lonely, even though I am immensely happy for them.

How did y'all deal with it? Or did you find yourself feeling something else?

