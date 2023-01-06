Hey Pandas, How Did You Handle Being Single While Your Friends Dated And Married?

I am still pretty young and have a lot of life ahead of me, so I know I still have plenty of time to date and get married. But I have some friends around me already engaged or married, and others in amazing dating relationships.

And then there's me... Who hasn't found anyone to be with?

I tell myself that I will find the guy I am meant to be with, but it does hurt every time I see my friends together as couples, and I feel a little lonely, even though I am immensely happy for them.

How did y'all deal with it? Or did you find yourself feeling something else?