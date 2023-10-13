I think that after a certain age, one needs to find what to devote the next part of their life to. I still haven't found mine purpose and I am curious to know how people find theirs.

#1 Be prepared for the possibility that you may never find a purpose. After all, what do you need a purpose for? Can't you just aim to be content?



I'm in my 40's and spent the last decade working in healthcare. Prior to that I spent 10 as an insurance loss adjuster. Prior to that I spent a few years hopping around and trying out several different jobs.



I'm currently thinking of getting out and doing something completely different. I don't know what, but I'll give it a go.



Sometimes I think I'd like a nice honest job like a caretaker at a school. Sometimes I think of writing full time.

Sometimes I think of running for Prime Minister, but I'm not keen on the working hours.

Maybe I'll become a life coach, or open a shop. I suppose I could always buy some new tools and become a furniture restorer.



But my PURPOSE in life, is to be content and have memorable moments with my wife and animals.

#2 Still waiting for this flash of insight.

#3 My purpose in life is to make people smile, I’m great at making people smile and laugh, but sometimes it doesn’t work on myself, but it fills me with joy when others are smiling because of me. I’m a bright light shining through the darkness that will continue to shine even when I’m gone.

#4 I didnt

#5 i don't think anyone really HAS a purpose. not in a bad way. just that there is so much going on, there isn't one singular thing you can categorize yourself as to make yourself have a purpose. and thats completely ok. just do what makes you happy and you'll be alright. thats what i do. be happy, break rules(half joking, and only when u need to lolol), go out of your comfort zone, and just enjoy the experience :DDDD

#6 My purpose has been to find the best life for me. I'm in charge of my life so it's up to me to deal with failures and embrace success. If something makes me laugh every day then I have embraced success. With failure - dance it out and make sure no one is watching.

#7 You guys did that already, what?!?!

#8 I don't think there's a specific purpose to life; we're merely here, existing. That's essentially our journey – being born, living, and eventually passing away. I lean toward a nihilistic perspective on life. So yeah.

#9 Making other people happy, even if it might make me less happy or even if I can’t be happy. As long as everyone else is happy, I’m ok. :)