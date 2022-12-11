1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Witnessed A TV Trope In Real Life?
I was wondering if anyone had witnessed or been part of the random situations that seem to turn up on tv all the time.
Like, two people being locked in a room together to 'sort out their difference' and they leave having done so, or someone getting a concussion and losing their eye sight, and then getting another concussion and their sight is restored.
Or other ridiculous things that seem unlikely to happen but do.
This post may include affiliate links.
the way i met my best friends. We were locked in a security room because an attack was going on and as expected I had a major panic attack. my arm was raw after pinching and scratching it for an hour. anyway, when it got really bad, they tried to help, and we've been best friends ever since. I even started dating one of them.