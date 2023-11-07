#2

One day, when I was like 10 years old, I had just performed my last show in some theater thing, and we were all doing a group hug.

This little girl, who looked like a kindergartner but was really 8 or 9 was stuck so I got her out.

I heard a weird breaking noise, like a crumbling/snapping, and for some reason I JuSt HaD To BlInK RiGhT ThEn!

You know those ceilings that have the rectangle tile thingies? Well we were all up against the wall, SO THE CEILING COLLAPSED ON US!!!!!!!

If I hadn’t gotten that girl out, she would’ve been seriously hurt because that was where the corner was.

My sister got a bruise on her forehead, and the other corner scratched an already existing scab on my arm, but everyone was okay in the end.