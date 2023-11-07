If you are a paramedic or something like that, this question should be relatively easy for you. But I am asking all of the other Pandas out there, the ones who just scroll until they find something cool, and maybe post something.

#1

I tried to convince an online friend to wait for a week before ending themself

Stardust she/her
#2

One day, when I was like 10 years old, I had just performed my last show in some theater thing, and we were all doing a group hug.
This little girl, who looked like a kindergartner but was really 8 or 9 was stuck so I got her out.
I heard a weird breaking noise, like a crumbling/snapping, and for some reason I JuSt HaD To BlInK RiGhT ThEn!
You know those ceilings that have the rectangle tile thingies? Well we were all up against the wall, SO THE CEILING COLLAPSED ON US!!!!!!!
If I hadn’t gotten that girl out, she would’ve been seriously hurt because that was where the corner was.
My sister got a bruise on her forehead, and the other corner scratched an already existing scab on my arm, but everyone was okay in the end.

Gworlypop
