Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Been Caught In A Lie And Had To Dig Yourself Out Of It?
Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Been Caught In A Lie And Had To Dig Yourself Out Of It?

The question about being caught in a lie is certainly one that could lead to some interesting and potentially naughty stories. And as a silent observer, I have no qualms about encouraging and convincing anyone to share their own experiences of being caught in a lie. We are all human, and we've all told a lie at some point in our lives. Maybe it was a little white lie, or maybe it was a whopper of a fib. Perhaps you got caught in the act, or maybe the truth eventually came out on its own. Whatever your experience, know that you're not alone. We've all been there, and we can all learn from each other's mistakes. So don't be afraid to share your story, even if it's a little naughty or embarrassing. Remember, this is a safe space, and we won't judge you for your past indiscretions. In fact, we might even find them amusing or relatable. I promise I won't tell anyone... unless, of course, you want me to ;)

If you're easily offended, you might want to steer clear of me. I don't believe in playing it safe with my writing. If there's a line to be crossed, I'll cross it with glee. If there's a taboo to be broken, I'll shatter it like a champagne glass at a rock concert. But if you're looking for a wild ride through the twisted mind of one of the 'funniest' reaccionario of our time, then buckle up and let's go.

Gabriela works as Community Manager for Bored Panda. She got her Graphic Design HNC Diploma from Dublin Institute of Design. Then she moved to Lithuania where she started working as a videographer. She still shoots some films on the weekends. When she gets some time off, she likes traveling and hiking with her cats, Koala and Fiero, and sharing their outdoor adventures on social media.

