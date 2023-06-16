I made this post because I need to read about other people’s drama to distract me from my own thing going on. So fire away guys!

I had a friend back at school that I had a crush for a few seconds. He started dating, i kept it to myself, but was very close to him. his girlfriend was the jealousy type and told him to stop being friends with me, which he said yes to. i felt sad but mostly surprised by such a stupid request, since i would never overstep. anyway, months later crush was gone, they broke up, he started liking me (and stayed into me for years, which i thought was an ironic karma). today we barely speak (different minds i guess) but everything is fine between us

