Hey Pandas, Give Me Motivation To Clean My Room
i'm going to be spending a lot of time in here over the break, and i just can't seem to get the motivation to clean my room. please help and if you have any cleaning tips that would be awesome.
This is how I do it - first thing either strip the bed or make it. Then pick up everything off the floor, desk, dresser, nightstand and pile it on the bed. Wipe down hard surfaces then grab your vacuum and do the whole room. Don't forget to use the hose along the edges of EVERYTHING, the floor boards, the nightstand and legs of the bed, and don't forget to vacuum the closet! Now that the room is clean, tackle whats on the bed. Start sorting the laundry, get the trash out, wipe off all the knick knacks and put them back on dresser. Wash your bedding first so you can put it back on as soon its done, start the next load and PUT AWAY the clean laundry as soon as the dryer buzzes. Good luck!
