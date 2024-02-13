#1

As for the ending of great expectations I personally prefer the original ending of the novel rather than the alternate ending by the author. I think it’s too quick, that pip deserves more so I think that the original ending is better the story but at the same time the story shouldn’t end there. The author has kept the story quite close to real life and life goes on, in the novel Estella comes back to sell her house and after their talk she leaves for London but rather than the both never meeting again I think the story should continue as Estella facing issues settling in London. It’s already shown that she is facing issues ever since her divorce so. How about she comes to Pip for help this time, she hesitates at first knowing how he used to feel about her but the situation is too dire so she goes to him for help and pip in his good nature helps her. It’s not that she is expecting anything and like it’s shown pip doesn’t have any strong feelings for her either but what if he discovers that there are still some sparks in his heart that rekindle his past love. People go through so much in life but still always find a way to bounce back and the same happens here but this time she too reciprocates those feelings. I believe that this would better ending. A good ending while still not making things appear too quick.