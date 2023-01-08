Im kinda with DP on this one. I dont have too much of an opinion. Also... You've Been Trolled You've been trolled You have probably been told. Don't reply, to this guy; he is just getting a rise, out of you! Yes it's true, you respond and thats his cue to start trouble on the double while he strokes his manly stubble You've been Trolled! You've been Trolled! You should probably just fold When the only winning move is not to play And yet you keep on trying, Mindlessly Replying. You've been Trolled. You've been Trolled. Have a Nice Day! We have just had our way Your brain is left to decay You didn't think I'd do this but here I am to say... "Fooled you now! Now you're scared!" But I have still more jokes prepared! In the comments you're complaining But on your parade I'm raining. It's a prank! It's a trick! It's a trap! Take your pick! The calmness in your mind is left to waste! Yes, you can bet! My test you did not pass And you have failed my class You've been trolled! Viridi: And just in case you need to be told... All: You've been trolled! You've been trolled! Have a nice day! Sorcerer: Life is dull and boring for a troll who's not trolling. Not a sign of a soul to lay waste upon. Ah! Those funny days when there was someone. In a flash those happy times are gone. Hours! I've been waiting Doing so much more than baiting Longing for a big and large thrill! Sometimes we hang around the forums... What's that!? Am I crazy? Another view? OPSY DAISY! Nighty: You've been trolled! You've been trolled! Life for you must be so cold! Better clean up in your mind because your sanity's a mess. You've been trolled, yes by me. I enjoyed your company. But I've got far more lives to ruin There is trouble here a'brewin' Here's a gun, there's a shot I've been doing this a lot. And if you feel like you have been oppressed... All: Too bad for you! Nighty: This day you will rue 'cause you've been trolled! All: You've been trolled! Nighty: You've been trolled! All: You've been trolled! You've been trolled! You've been trolled! Yes, you've probably been trolled! Don't reply, to these guys; They're just trying to get a rise, out of you! Yes it's true, you respond and thats his cue To start giggling and trolling His new plans you won't be foiling! Sorcerer: View....BY...VIEW! Troll by troll! Until you rage quit on the whole! All: These acts of ours will never let you rest! We're gonna lay our legs up. And then drink 7-Up cause You've been trolled! Viridi: You've been trolled! Sorcerer and Nighty: You've been trolled! Yes! You've been troooooooooollllllllleeeeddd!

