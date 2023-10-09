6submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Describe Yourself To AIi And Post The Result
No cheating (don't add photos of yourself and put them through an AI filter).
This post may include affiliate links.
I Meant The Title Of This Post To Say “Describe Yourself To Ai” But Autocorrect Changed It Lol
Upvote this submission so it stays on top (so people can see the correction)
Didn't Go Too Bad. Left The Ai, On The Right The Real Thing
Irl Me vs. Ai Me
I had to modify the prompt a few times in order to get the hair and outfit right lol
She Is Actually Similar However I Have Slightly Darker And More Ginger Hair, Broader Shoulders And I Overall Look More Alive And Human Haha
Dang Ai Makes Me Look A Lot Better Than I Really Look Lol
Isn't Very Accurate Lol
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish