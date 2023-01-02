7submissions
Hey Pandas, Describe The View From Where You Are Right Now
Tell us where you are and what you see.
Apart from BP on my phone.... Coffee table , empty cider cans, full ashtray, Grogu plushie , TV playing "Passcode" ( kawaiicore/ j pop group) music videos..... And my grumpy cat who wants treats!!!!
i'm just laying in my loft bed at 3 am looking at my stranger things s4 poster i have on my ceiling
Currently...I only see the inside of the conference room at work. If I look outside I'll see the Atlantic ocean to the east (we're on the coast) and the roadway to the west.
This scree cuz I’m staring at it sitting in my chair in Spanish class.
Sitting at my desk, laptop in front of me hooked up to a 50" monitor, external keyboard and mouse. Listening to "The Wave" (streaming 80's station). To my right, air refresher. To my left, my old tower (currently non-functional), with my plush ferret standing guard...
I can see my nightstand, my desk, my dresser, and my bedroom floor.
my laptop and computer mouse, the floor (im sitting on it), a charger, a hair dryer, trash, an instructions manual to a mini waffle maker, my desk, and a trash can.