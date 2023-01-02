Tell us where you are and what you see.

#1 Apart from BP on my phone.... Coffee table , empty cider cans, full ashtray, Grogu plushie , TV playing "Passcode" ( kawaiicore/ j pop group) music videos..... And my grumpy cat who wants treats!!!!

#2 i'm just laying in my loft bed at 3 am looking at my stranger things s4 poster i have on my ceiling

#3 Currently...I only see the inside of the conference room at work. If I look outside I'll see the Atlantic ocean to the east (we're on the coast) and the roadway to the west.

#4 This scree cuz I’m staring at it sitting in my chair in Spanish class.

#5 Sitting at my desk, laptop in front of me hooked up to a 50" monitor, external keyboard and mouse. Listening to "The Wave" (streaming 80's station). To my right, air refresher. To my left, my old tower (currently non-functional), with my plush ferret standing guard...

#6 I can see my nightstand, my desk, my dresser, and my bedroom floor.