Tell us where you are and what you see.

#1

Apart from BP on my phone.... Coffee table , empty cider cans, full ashtray, Grogu plushie , TV playing "Passcode" ( kawaiicore/ j pop group) music videos..... And my grumpy cat who wants treats!!!!

K- THULU
#2

i'm just laying in my loft bed at 3 am looking at my stranger things s4 poster i have on my ceiling

urbibestie
#3

Currently...I only see the inside of the conference room at work. If I look outside I'll see the Atlantic ocean to the east (we're on the coast) and the roadway to the west.

DennyS (denzoren)
#4

This scree cuz I’m staring at it sitting in my chair in Spanish class.

DP
#5

Sitting at my desk, laptop in front of me hooked up to a 50" monitor, external keyboard and mouse. Listening to "The Wave" (streaming 80's station). To my right, air refresher. To my left, my old tower (currently non-functional), with my plush ferret standing guard...

David Furritus
#6

I can see my nightstand, my desk, my dresser, and my bedroom floor.

Kel Jones
#7

my laptop and computer mouse, the floor (im sitting on it), a charger, a hair dryer, trash, an instructions manual to a mini waffle maker, my desk, and a trash can.

blep :P
