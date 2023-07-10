This can be from a book you've read, a book, a story, or other thing you've written, or just something off the top of your head. Describe someone! Be poetic and descriptive. It could even be from your actual life!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

"She was perfect, but not beautiful. It was as if someone had taken the quintessential nose, figure, skin, and so forth and put them all together, but the pieces didn’t fit right. They were straight and even, but the glue still shimmered around the edges."
--a book description I have yet to use in any of my writing. But hopefully an opportunity will come soon!

Report

1point
Octopus
POST
#2

He had hair that looked like it was swept by the ocean breeze.
He had green eyes.
He liked to eat food that was blue.

(That's 3 sentences but I can't think of any other sentences that wouldn't make it more obvious lol)

Report

0points
Ditto
POST

See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish