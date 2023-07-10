2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Describe A Book Character In Less Than Five Sentences!
This can be from a book you've read, a book, a story, or other thing you've written, or just something off the top of your head. Describe someone! Be poetic and descriptive. It could even be from your actual life!
This post may include affiliate links.
"She was perfect, but not beautiful. It was as if someone had taken the quintessential nose, figure, skin, and so forth and put them all together, but the pieces didn’t fit right. They were straight and even, but the glue still shimmered around the edges."
--a book description I have yet to use in any of my writing. But hopefully an opportunity will come soon!
He had hair that looked like it was swept by the ocean breeze.
He had green eyes.
He liked to eat food that was blue.
(That's 3 sentences but I can't think of any other sentences that wouldn't make it more obvious lol)