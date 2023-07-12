The 20's suck! I'm sure I'm not the only one that has become jaded and/or despondent. So tell me about something good in your life. Even a small thing.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Just had another ultrasound and my tumor is still dormant and not growing so that's pretty cool..... For now...

Report

2points
K- THULU
POST
#2

I’m going to give my crush some stickers she’s always wanted tomorrow!

Report

2points
Stardust she/her
POST
#3

Every day, every day is a struggle for me. Caring for a disabled, grumpy husband and a mother with Alzheimers. But, in spite of these burdens I find patience, strength to get through the days. No I am not a hero. I truly am weak . God undergirds me and gives me what I need to get through.

Report

1point
Nonesuch
POST

See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish