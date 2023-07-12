3submissions
Hey Pandas, Can You Tell Us About Something Good That Happened To You?
The 20's suck! I'm sure I'm not the only one that has become jaded and/or despondent. So tell me about something good in your life. Even a small thing.
Just had another ultrasound and my tumor is still dormant and not growing so that's pretty cool..... For now...
I’m going to give my crush some stickers she’s always wanted tomorrow!
Every day, every day is a struggle for me. Caring for a disabled, grumpy husband and a mother with Alzheimers. But, in spite of these burdens I find patience, strength to get through the days. No I am not a hero. I truly am weak . God undergirds me and gives me what I need to get through.