Hey Pandas, AITA For Not Wanting To Spend My Money On A Gender Reveal Party?
Right I've been with my other half for nearly 7 years. His 19 nearly 20 year old daughter has found out she is pregnant and due being of October. She has know a job and home of her own (she is trying to get a house) but lives with her aunt at the moment. Anyway, I offered to pay for an early scan so she can sort buying clothes and stuff so it wasn’t all left till 20 weeks and it takes the pressure off. Me and her dad said we will be a cot and pram. But I found out yesterday she is planning on spending loads of money on a gender reveal that should really be used to sort a home when she gets one. So I've said I'll know longer pay for the early scan as I'm not putting money into a stupid gender reveal when it can be put to better use like me and her dad buying a cot and pram.
So now I've got some of my other halfs family calling me nasty because I won't play into the using money she doesn't have to have a silly party. Am I being unreasonable?
Given the circumstances no, I don't think you're being unreasonable. She doesn't have a job, or a place of her own. She shouldn't be spending money on a gender reveal party. She should absolutely have a baby shower so she can get the things she needs, but spending money on gender reveal, that's not important at the moment. You don't have to give her any money at all for scans or anything, and it's kind you are, or were. Maybe explain to her that you will give her money for said expense because that's what's important, not a party. I'm sure she's excited, but she needs to realize very quickly what is going to matter. Making sure the baby is healthy and cared for. I hope it works out.
Gender reveal parties are a horrific new trend and are ridiculous. The money can be spent better elsewhere.
Also the trend name is wrong, you are revealing the sex of the baby not the gender. It should be a sex reveal party.
I want to turn up and change the balloon and Cannon colours to white and watch as they don't get what's happening