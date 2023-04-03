Right I've been with my other half for nearly 7 years. His 19 nearly 20 year old daughter has found out she is pregnant and due being of October. She has know a job and home of her own (she is trying to get a house) but lives with her aunt at the moment. Anyway, I offered to pay for an early scan so she can sort buying clothes and stuff so it wasn’t all left till 20 weeks and it takes the pressure off. Me and her dad said we will be a cot and pram. But I found out yesterday she is planning on spending loads of money on a gender reveal that should really be used to sort a home when she gets one. So I've said I'll know longer pay for the early scan as I'm not putting money into a stupid gender reveal when it can be put to better use like me and her dad buying a cot and pram.

So now I've got some of my other halfs family calling me nasty because I won't play into the using money she doesn't have to have a silly party. Am I being unreasonable?