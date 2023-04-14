DND is so much fun! And what’s the best part? Making a character! There’re so many possibilities when it comes to making your player.

Share yours and their lore!

I have three.
My first is Princess Mazie, and she is a Gnome Ranger! She hunts dragons, and is a Level 10.
2nd is Eira. She is a Elandir Druid, and is an acolyte of the goddess Aulundir. Think fi from LOZ skyward sword. Level 7.
Finally, Thistle! She is my Water Genasi Bard, and is basically a swamp spirit. She has a mythical flute named Glory, and is a Level 15.
