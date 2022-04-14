Bonus tip from a video game: If you see a plume of smoke, there's likely someone at the origin. Scroll down for all the useful tips!

My three best tips are if you facing the rising sun, that's east. If you turn right, that's south. If you turn left, that's north, and if you turn all the way around, that's west. My second tip is don't drink standing water, and my third tip is if you find a river, go downstream (there's likely a settlement there).

I saw another post asking if you had any not helpful survival tips, but I was wondering if our pandas had any HELPFUL advice.

#1 If you're ever alone and get something stuck in your throat 'til you can't breathe, throw yourself backward against a wall or any hard vertical surface. Do it 'til it dislodges the object. Thank goodness for the foot-thick concrete walls of that old creamery building, I'm still here.

#2 If you live in a place that gets tornadoes, keep a loud whistle wherever you take shelter. If you get trapped under debris, a whistle is louder than yelling and doesn't take as much energy.

#3 A small Swiss Army knife or Leatherman comes in handy for unexpected situations, especially if it comes with small pliers.

#4 Always keep a jar of peanut butter in your vehicle. Lots of calories and it lasts along time without spoiling.

#5 A car 'emergency kit' with basic tools, long-life foods, battery bank and charging cables, flashlight and an inflatable pillow... I have an ever-growing survival set of items I needed but did not have at one time.

#6 If you're going through thick woods and you want to get out into a clearing, look at the treetops. You can notice clearings better than looking through the trees at eye level.

#7 If you encounter a wolf, NEVER, EVER run away, as it will think you are prey fleeing. And ALWAYS keep eye contact with the wolf (yet don’t stare) while raising your arms to make yourself look big and intimidating. Slowly back away. This trick works gradually, but if you want to scare them off quickly, bend down (WHILE KEEPING EYE CONTACT) and pick up a stick or rock to throw at the wolf. You can also, if you have a gun, shoot it in the air. DO NOT shoot it at the wolf, as if they survive the shot they will charge and try to kill you. If you are walking with a group, link together and be intimidating-also, if there are vulnerable or young people, form a circle and keep them in the middle. Wolves rarely attack people unless rabid, starving, (Really, really starving) hurt, or if you had gone too close to them or terrorized them in any way. Wolf attacks and encounters are very rare, as wolves are shy and actually harmless. They are a major keystone species and very essential to the environment, so they aren’t bad at all. Many people are misled, thinking “Oh Wolves are bad because they are bloodthirsty killers, they want to hurt us.” But no, they are actually not. If you are camping, a campfire will also deter them away.

#8 If you are buried under snow, rubble or debris, it's wise to pee yourself. The smell will make it easier for search dogs to find you faster.

#9 Always carry three items with you no matter what: A lighter, a foil emergency blanket, and a cheap rain poncho in a packet. These take up very little space even in pockets, provide fire, shelter, and in the case of the foil blanket, also a signal device.

#10 If stranded in the desert, NEVER drink cactus water. It's too acidic to be useful and can cause vomiting, diarrhea, or even temporary paralysis. Not fun. Additionally, find a place in the shade during the day and travel at night.

#11 If your hair ever starts to stand up when you are outside, run, and run like HECK! You might be struck by lightning.

#12 If you're hiking in cold weather and start to sweat, stop and remove some layers until you feel cool again.

#13 If you live in an area with tornados, wear sturdy shoes in your safe place. If the worst happens, you will at least have good shoes on to clean up the aftermath.

#14 The emergency signal SOS in morse code is 3xshort 3xlong 3xshort. The alpine emergency signal is 1 short signal every 10 seconds for a minute, followed by a one-minute pause. (Confirmation answer is 3 short signals)

#15 Stay away from glass office windows if you hear a ruckus going on outside. Bombers lure people to the windows by creating disturbances outside.

#16 If you find water, DON'T DRINK IT. Boil it first then use it for tea. Or you could also use one of those tablets that purify water. This kills all the bacteria in it so it's safe to drink.

#17 In your car: have a permanent marker in the cup holder, glove box or between the front seat pocket. If anything happens, you see anything, need to remember something, write it on the glass window, rearview mirror, on your hand, anywhere. Pens & pencils are unreliable. Clean off marker later. (For a license plate #, address, car make, model & color.)

#18 If someone pulls a gun on you DON'T allow them to take you to a different location. Run away.

#19 When you go hiking, wear proper equipment, preferably hiking/combat boots with long laces. If you tie the laces tightly around your foot the chances of you spraining your ankle lessens. The boot will support it.

I personally am quite accident prone. I always take a cloth with me in case i need to stop a wound from bleeding and keep skin in place. I've had to reattach the front half of my leg with Band-Aids before and trust me, the cloth works far better. Press the cloth over the wound and tie it with the shoelaces.

Not really survival but definitely helpful for just not getting hurt too badly.

#20 I always make sure my gas tank is more than half full (especially in the winter). Carry printed maps, peanut butter, a gallon of water, crackers, an extra coat, pillow, blanket, and a whole extra outfit including shoes. Also have jumper cables, tire plug kit, and some basic tools.

#21 In a restaurant or a bar never leave your drink unattended. Spiking drinks is more common than people think.

#22 Always have baking soda at hand near the stove to put out fires. Never put out a fire on the stove or oven with water, in case there's grease. Always keep a fire extinguisher in the kitchen or know where the closest one is in the building.



If you need to catch a falling knife, always do so with your hands flat and clap them closed. (I did this once at work.)



Get a carbon monoxide detector.



Take a CPR class, especially if you have kids, and retake it every few years.



If you're hiking in the snow, doing some winter camping, or anything where you might be outside in the cold, don't drink alcohol. It's not making you warm, it's lowering your internal body temperature, putting you at greater risk of hypothermia.

#23 If you are going anywhere away from everyone who cares about you (whether on a hike or a date) let someone know where you are going, when you expect to be back and who to contact if you are not contactable after that time.

#24 Always have something with you made from rope. You can get cool key chains, belts, etc. that are made from strong rope. Tie a car shut, can't quite reach a hand, "lasso" a dropped object...so may sticky situations made better with rope.

#25 Attach Your name-phone number-emergency contact-address to your coat/kid's coat

Never assume something is safe to eat because a deer/various other prey mammal ate it,they process some things different from us.

#26 Know your exits. If you're at a concert or bar or theatre or anywhere like that take a second when you arrive to note the location of the exits. In a fire or other disaster most people will head for the door they came in. If there's going to be a crush, that's where it will be.



If there is smoke then, if possible, get low and stay down until you're out of the building. One or two breaths of smoke can incapacitate you. If you can't get low try and find something - a shirt, a scarf, anything, to tie over your mouth and nose. If you can wet it first so much the better.



And remember once out never ever re-enter a burning building. The odds are that you won't save anyone, you'll just add to the body count. I mean if your kids are in there you're probably going to ignore this and that's understandable, but just know you have very low odds of success without breathing apparatus.



The first of these is hugely important though, so I'm repeating it. Always always know your exits.

#27 If you're lost, in trouble, or being followed/harassed, it's far better to just pick a person and ask for help rather than relying on someone who offers. Most people are willing to help you if you ask with a specific request and someone volunteering might just be seeing a situation where they can take advantage of your vulnerability. The best person to ask is a woman with children with her followed by a man with children with him. People with children are more likely to be decent to set a good example for their kids in public and if they are a garbage human being will behave in front of their kids.

#28 Eat and drink normally the first few days while you're setting up your shelter. It's more important to have enough energy to get you set up for the long term, so you can spend the rest of your time sleeping if you need to. Part of the shelter should be making a big sign for help. 3 straight lines, Xs, SOS if you can.



Food requires water to digest. Don't ration/save the food if you know you won't get more water.

#29 Teach your children Your (real) Name, Phone number, home address, and a safe word that only you all know



If they get lost at a park/amusement park/mall etc... they will know your name not just call you mom or dad or grandma, granddad, aunt uncle, sister, brother...or by a nick name



Take a picture of your kid(s) once you get to your destination, this way, if they do become separated from you...you will have a current picture of them.



The safe word: if someone says Your Mom Dad etc, said for me to come get you...your kid should asks them for the safe word given, so they know to go with them...

#30 Put on the kettle for tea/coffee if you get lost. As soon as you realise yoh are lost, stop. Make a fire or at least sit down and eat/drink something. Do not leave untill you have a direction and plan. The fire and put on the kettle bit will help you to calm down, and give comfort. That was the first thing we learned on the survival course when I went to a school for forrestry workers in my youth. It was up in Swedish Lappland, and the survival bit was serious - if you get lost and start to walk in the wrong direction up there, you will most likely never be seen again.

#31 If you smell fish for no reason at all, check your appliances. It could be an electrical fire. If everyone around you drops to the ground, drop to the ground. If there is ever a shooting at your school, office, ect, once you are clear to evacuate, keep your eyes straight ahead. Seeing dead bodies could cause you to develop PTSD.

#32 Hiking: If unfamiliar, take a map or compass. If you have a dog with you, follow your dog. Their sense of direction is amazing. I should have paid attention to mine when I was lost. She headed in the right direction and me thinking it was wrong, told her to follow me; ended up walking in circles until I found my way out. Bring water and food that won't spoil.

#33 Do not consider yourself as a main character, where everything is gonna be ok. Always think twice.. Bad thins happens with you too.

#34 If you are out in the cold without enough clothing, homeless, etc, buy a newspaper, crumple it up and put it under your clothes. The crumpled newspaper creates pockets of air that will help keep you warm.

#35 If you are lost in the countryside, follow water. Almost all towns, villages, cities are built near water. Folllowing water will mean you dont go in circles, have a ready source of drinkable water and are more likely to find civilisation. Depending on what you are carrying you may also be able to catch fish as well.

#36 Don't eat snow. It will kill you by giving you hypothermia.

If you MUST eat something and aren't sure if it will kill you, mash it up and spread some on you lips. DO NOT ACCIDENTALLY EAT ANY OF IT.

If after fifteen minutes there is no rash or itch, it has a higher chance of being safe. Unless the plant smells like almond. Then it will probably kill you. But, as a general rule of thumb, don't eat something if you aren't 100% sure it is edible.

#37 1: If you're being chased by a bear, don't climb trees. They are very strong and can knock down smaller trees, and younger bears can climb. Instead, lay down. That should make them think you're dead, and they'll leave you alone. If they start licking your wounds, then that means they'll eat you, though.

2: If you're being chased by a black bear, fight back. It should scare them away. If you're being chased by a brown bear, try the tip above. If you're being chased by a polar bear, throw your clothes down. They have ADHD, and will be forced to sniff every single piece of clothing.

3: If you're walking through a forest or something like that, and everything goes quiet, instead of birds chirping, or other animals, get out of that spot. It means there's most likely a predator nearby.

#38 If you are in the trunk of a car, you can kick the headlight out (on most cars) and stick your foot out and wave it like crazy. People will notice it and call the police to help you.

#39 Keep a tarp and rope in your bag. These things are the most useful things ever.

#40 Keep a blanket, snacks, and a small first aid kit in your car in case you break down somewhere

#41 You can't put out fire rolling on cement, gravel, or pavement. Look for grass, dirt, or water.

#42 If a tornado looks like it’s not moving that means if coming towards you

#43 Always carry a knife (I have a small switch blade) it’s been useful so many times I cannot even explain. Keep a small emergency first aid kit in the car. Never help strangers that are ASKING for help. Call someone or report it it authorities. Obviously there can be some special occasions but in general thieves, rapists, serial killers ect use the “can you help me” to lure you into an unsafe situation and prey upon you.

#44 Water, shelter, food, in that order. Always sleep off of the ground, especially in areas where it can get cold.

#45 Learn defensive driving. Save your life and others on black ice, in a riot or highway situation, and if being intimidated. Keeping cool and knowing how to use your vehicle to tap, evade, and even wreck well so you don't hurt yourself and can drive away alive.

#46 A majority of dog treats are edible for short-term/survival.

#47 Put a list of phone numbers in your purse or wallet & also in your glove box in case you lose your phone. We don't remember phone numbers anymore. You may need to borrow a phone to call someone. Especially if you're alone

#48 Never walk outside with loud music in your ears alone. I know it's nice to shut everything out, but you need to hear in case something happens. Even inside.

#49 If you see a zip tie on your car that you didn't put there, don't get in, someone is watching you. Get help from the police or a friend if you're with one.





If you get in and there's money on the windshield, don't get out, someone is trying to steal your car. Just lock your doors and roll your windows up and call the police.



If you have a dog and you see a random zip tie on your fence, get help because that means someone marked it to remember to steal your dog later.



There are markings that thieves will use on houses to tell whether or not your house is good to rob. I'd suggest looking these up and remembering them, because if you see one on yours or someone else's house, you need to be able to understand it and possibly get help.

#50 The pretty white berries. Don't eat them they are called snow berries and cause organ failure

#51 This is more for vulnerable people walking at night; Always make sure you have a sturdy keychain you can grip into a fist while poking a house key through your index and middle fingers. This way if someone tries to mug you, or worse, you have something you can poke them with. Better than a punch and most will jet, or you'll injure the person and have time to call out for help.

#52 If somebody comes up to you saying, "Hey man, I ain't gonna rob you." They are probably going to rob you. (Mostly for bigger cities with lots of underground activity.)

#53 Always keep a pair of clothing when going somewhere even if a 2-4hour road trip. Something can spill, clothes can be torn or some other reason.

#54 You can eat dandelion leaves, although bitter, and the roots can be boiled into tea. I've done both, although neither hugely filling, they are plentiful where I live.

#55 if someones in your car telling you to drive, drive into a nearby pole or tree better to have a damaged car then let this person do what they want

#56 The best survival tool is a large industrial-strength garbage bag—thé really thick contracter bags found in hardware stores. You can use it to catch rainwater for drinking, as a blanket or poncho, and tie the corners to trees using rope or vines/cordage to make a rough shelter.

#57 If you are stranded out in the cold with other people and can't build a fire for whatever reason, huddle up together especially when you go to sleep so that you share body heat to help keep warm. (I know this can be pretty obvious to some but i thought since i didn't see it i would mention it, if it is mentioned before you see this one just know that there were only 78 answers to bored panda's question for me when i added this)

#58 It's not a survival tip, but it's so good Imma put it here; keep a nice long book in your car. You can read it when bored or use it as a weapon 🌚

#59 Dont drink your own urine if you are stranded in a very hot environment. It's just as bad as drinking water from the ocean. Instead you should pour it on yourself to keep cool and possibly ward off animals.

#60 If someone ever tries to kidnap/carjack you, throw your keys as far as you can and run. It gives you time to get away and thwarts their quick getaway.

#61 If you’re in public and someone tries to hurt/rob/kidnap you, yell “fire!” instead of “help!” to get the attention of passersby. That way people will know you’re for real and it’s urgent. Sometimes it’s hard to tell if someone is just joking around with friends or making a TikTok. “Fire!” gets attention.