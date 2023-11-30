ADVERTISEMENT

Giving a pet in need a forever home is a beautiful thing to do! There are so many animals out there that require our assistance. Though some people want to find the ‘perfect’ rescue cat or dog, others look beyond their appearance.

That’s what redditor u/thowraepickitty452 did when he rescued Stargazer—an abused kitty with no eyes, only three legs, and black fur. However, after seeing the cat, the OP’s sister and brother-in-law refused to let him babysit her children with the cat around any longer. The internet user turned to the AITA online community for advice. You’ll find the full story as you read on.

Many people are willing to open up their homes to animals in need

Image credits: Cats Coming (not the actual photo)

One owner shared how his sister had a less-than-positive reaction when she saw his rescue cat

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: thowraepickitty452

Unfortunately, some people cannot see past appearances

The simple reality is that some people cannot see beyond appearances. They judge books, cats, and probably even people by the cover. That means that they can miss out on some genuine relationships because they place a huge amount of importance on aesthetics.

However, if they would give everyone a chance, they might discover that looks are far from everything. Apply the OP’s sister’s thinking to people for a moment. Imagine that she’d call a person who’s blind and has lost a leg ‘demonic.’ That would be rude and it would cause outrage.

Similarly, the woman and her husband made a judgment call about a cat who didn’t choose its appearance. Stargazer the cat was a victim of abuse. As her owner u/thowraepickitty452 pointed out, his nieces were quick to enjoy Stargazer’s company, while the OP was babysitting them. Spending time around someone ‘deformed’ can really quickly show you how character and behavior matter much, much more.

Everyone can learn to be kinder and more empathetic to people and animals both

As we’ve covered on Bored Panda before, empathy works similarly to a muscle that you can develop. Empathy is something that you can strengthen with use, over time. The more emotionally complicated and ambiguous a situation is, the better the ‘workout.’

Human beings have mirror neurons that activate when we see someone else in pain, making it feel like we’re experiencing it as well. Though we can’t influence their automatic activation, we can affect more cognitive forms of empathy. You can, for example, hone your empathy skills not just through interactions in the real world, but also by reading literature and looking at art.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though there are limitations due to a person’s genetics and upbringing, broadly speaking, most people can become kinder through practice. Not just to their fellow human beings, but to animals, too. Like with most things, it all starts with a few tiny steps.

Spending some time volunteering at an animal shelter or temporarily fostering a hurt pet can offer a wealth of experience. Often, fear springs from ignorance. Though there’s nothing wrong with being scared by how an abused animal looks, this visceral initial reaction should not be seen as a ‘valid’ judgment call about the cat’s behavior. We owe them more than that.

Potential owners need to make sure that they’ll be able to take care of their rescue pets’ needs

Before you adopt a cat or any other animal, talk to your local shelter about what they might need from you that isn’t obvious. The more you know about what the animal has gone through and what their character is like, the better you can adapt to meet its needs.

According to the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, you should bring your newly rescued pet to see a vet. They’ll check to see if the animal might be ill or hurt.

Meanwhile, at home, find a quiet spot where you can place your cat’s litterbox. They’ll appreciate the privacy. It goes without saying, but you need to get the other basics right, too. Your cat will need food and water bowls, as well as a cozy place to sleep.

ADVERTISEMENT

On top of that, you’ll need some grooming tools to keep your cat’s coat healthy and gleaming. And it’s best to invest in some cat toys to keep the feline entertained throughout the day. If you’re studying or working from home, you can take breaks every now and then to play with your pet. But if you have to leave home, the cat needs to find healthy ways to stay engaged that do not include scratching the sofa.

Above everything, your cat will need lots of love, care, and attention. And compliments! Have you ever rescued a pet, dear Pandas? Have you ever had to care for an abused animal? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments.

Many readers were shocked by how the author’s sister reacted to the rescue animal