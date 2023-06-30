“I Do Not Care If You Have Cancer, My Child Deserves Your Seat”: Guy Shares Infuriating Entitled Parent Story

Suffering from cancer is awful, there’s no sugarcoating it. To paraphrase Jesse Andrews, “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”, it sucks quite a bit. People start acting weird around you, then there’s the whole hairloss thing. And while it doesn’t give cancer survivors a free pass, it should at least allow one to sit in a bus without getting terrorized by a Karen.

As u/BigusSpekus shared in the Entitled Parents community a while ago, he was on his way from chemotherapy when a mother and her kid approached him in a packed bus. Trying to explain to her that he was trying to catch his breath after chemo mattered little to her, as she soon started a scene, dragging bystanders into it. Spoiling what happens next, then, would be unjustified. We can tell you one thing, though: just like u/BigusSpekus’ fight with cancer, some toxic things ought to be kicked out before reaching their destination. And it sure isn’t him who had to leave.

A cancer survivor shocked the internet with their story full of twists and turns, and one overly entitled parent who has no boundaries

Image credits: EkaterinaPereslavtseva (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Olga Kononenko (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Mitchell Johnson (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/BigusSpekus

People thanked the OP for an amazing story and congratulated him for winning the big fight