Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Do Not Care If You Have Cancer, My Child Deserves Your Seat”: Guy Shares Infuriating Entitled Parent Story
27points
Health, Social Issues4 hours ago

“I Do Not Care If You Have Cancer, My Child Deserves Your Seat”: Guy Shares Infuriating Entitled Parent Story

Ignas Vieversys and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Suffering from cancer is awful, there’s no sugarcoating it. To paraphrase Jesse Andrews, “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”, it sucks quite a bit. People start acting weird around you, then there’s the whole hairloss thing. And while it doesn’t give cancer survivors a free pass, it should at least allow one to sit in a bus without getting terrorized by a Karen.

As u/BigusSpekus shared in the Entitled Parents community a while ago, he was on his way from chemotherapy when a mother and her kid approached him in a packed bus. Trying to explain to her that he was trying to catch his breath after chemo mattered little to her, as she soon started a scene, dragging bystanders into it. Spoiling what happens next, then, would be unjustified. We can tell you one thing, though: just like u/BigusSpekus’ fight with cancer, some toxic things ought to be kicked out before reaching their destination. And it sure isn’t him who had to leave.

A cancer survivor shocked the internet with their story full of twists and turns, and one overly entitled parent who has no boundaries

Image credits: EkaterinaPereslavtseva (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Olga Kononenko (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Mitchell Johnson (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/BigusSpekus

People thanked the OP for an amazing story and congratulated him for winning the big fight

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Read more »
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Homepage
Next in Social Issues
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda