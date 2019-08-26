A few months ago, I showed you guys some of my favorite pieces. Since then, I have made some more, and I hope you will like them!

I've been making embroideries with The Simpsons ever since 2015. They're all handmade, and lately, I've been using felt, which gives them a beautiful background color that matches perfectly with the amazing color palette that The Simpsons has to offer.

It takes me 10 to 30 hours to make each of these embroidery pieces but they're all fun to make. Whenever I make them, I remember the scenes from my favorite cartoon. You can check out more of my work on my Instagram!

If you would like to see more of my works here at Bored Panda, see here and here.

More info: Instagram | TikTok | Etsy

#1

Lisa Rules

Lisa Rules

Gabriela Martinez
Community Member
3 years ago

It's beautiful, I just don't know how anyone has the patience. This was a a great ep, though. I would also like to see an embroidery of the car her new friends decorated with all the shells on it, lol.

#2

King Size Homer

King Size Homer

Gabriela Martinez
CookieNeerrrrd
CookieNeerrrrd
Community Member
3 years ago

Yeah, buddy, me too...

#3

How About A Crazy Wedding?

How About A Crazy Wedding?

Gabriela Martinez
Eilidh Eshghi
Eilidh Eshghi
Community Member
2 hours ago

THIS WAS IN AN EPISODE AND I HAVENT SEEN IT???????

#4

El Viaje De Homero

El Viaje De Homero

Gabriela Martinez
Ben Smith
Ben Smith
Community Member
3 years ago

My favorite episode ever. Absolutely amazing

#5

Gabriela Martinez
#6

That'll Do Snake

That'll Do Snake

Gabriela Martinez
Community Member
3 years ago

Ah! She did an amazing job on Strangles!

#7

Gabriela Martinez
#8

You Are Lisa Simpson

You Are Lisa Simpson

Gabriela Martinez
Ben Smith
Ben Smith
Community Member
3 years ago

Important for us all to remember

#9

Gabriela Martinez
#10

Homer You're Missing All The Fun

Homer You're Missing All The Fun

Gabriela Martinez
Community Member
3 years ago

I love how Homer calls him Mr. Scorpion, lol.

#11

Home Alone

Home Alone

Gabriela Martinez
反社会的
反社会的
Community Member
3 years ago

I want this on a t-shirt :)

#12

Wedding Pigs

Wedding Pigs

Gabriela Martinez
Community Member
3 years ago

Oh, those cuff links! I wonder if there are actual cuff links like that that you can buy.

#13

Gabriela Martinez
#14

Gabriela Martinez
#15

Gabriela Martinez
#16

Gabriela Martinez
#17

Gabriela Martinez
#18

Gabriela Martinez
#19

Kill The Rolling Stones

Kill The Rolling Stones

Gabriela Martinez
ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
3 years ago

The Ramones.... Gabba Gabba Hey!

#20

Temporary Tattoos

Temporary Tattoos

Gabriela Martinez
Community Member
3 years ago

Egghead likes his booky-book! That was a great ep.

#21

Gabriela Martinez
#22

Gabriela Martinez
#23

Gabriela Martinez
#24

Look Big Daddy...

Look Big Daddy...

Gabriela Martinez
Ben Smith
Ben Smith
Community Member
3 years ago

It’s regular daddy!

#25

Gabriela Martinez
#26

Gabriela Martinez
#27

Gabriela Martinez
#28

Gabriela Martinez
#29

Gabriela Martinez
#30

City Champs

City Champs

Gabriela Martinez
Ben Smith
Ben Smith
Community Member
3 years ago

Are you better than me?? I don’t know you, but...yes.

#31

Gabriela Martinez
#32

Gabriela Martinez
#33

Gabriela Martinez
#34

Gabriela Martinez
#35

Gabriela Martinez
#36

Gabriela Martinez
#37

Gabriela Martinez
#38

Gabriela Martinez
#39

Gabriela Martinez
#40

Gabriela Martinez
#41

Gabriela Martinez
#42

Gabriela Martinez
#43

Gabriela Martinez
#44

Gabriela Martinez
#45

Gabriela Martinez
#46

Gabriela Martinez
#47

Gabriela Martinez
#48

Gabriela Martinez
#49

Gabriela Martinez
#50

Gabriela Martinez
#51

Gabriela Martinez
#52

Gabriela Martinez
#53

Gabriela Martinez
#54

Gabriela Martinez
#55

Gabriela Martinez
#56

Gabriela Martinez
#57

Gabriela Martinez
#58

Gabriela Martinez
#59

Gabriela Martinez
#60

Gabriela Martinez
#61

Gabriela Martinez
#62

Gabriela Martinez
#63

Gabriela Martinez
#64

Gabriela Martinez
#65

Gabriela Martinez
#66

Gabriela Martinez
#67

Gabriela Martinez
