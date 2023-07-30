Hello everyone! My name is Ekaterina Semenenko (aka Semechka) and I make fantasy moth dolls, some of which I want to share with you!

These dolls are completely handmade from Cernit polymer clay and mixed materials. Their specialty is that they are not just shelf decorations, but companion dolls that you can take with you and not be afraid to damage. I hope you enjoy them!

#1

I Was Terrified Of Moths Before Making These Cute Dolls, But My Phobia Turned To Love

Semechka Workshop
LokisLilButterknife
LokisLilButterknife
Community Member
48 minutes ago

So cute! I find moths gorgeous and fascinating. One of my personal favourites is the rosy maple moth.

#2

Semechka Workshop
#3

Semechka Workshop
LokisLilButterknife
LokisLilButterknife
Community Member
47 minutes ago

So sweet! I love the colour combination on this moth.

#4

Semechka Workshop
Tähtikarhu (he/him) 🇫🇮
Tähtikarhu (he/him) 🇫🇮
Community Member
24 minutes ago (edited)

Such lovely colors! Where's the moth going?

#5

Semechka Workshop
#6

Semechka Workshop
#7

Semechka Workshop
#8

Semechka Workshop
#9

Semechka Workshop
#10

Semechka Workshop
#11

Semechka Workshop
#12

Semechka Workshop
#13

Semechka Workshop
#14

Semechka Workshop
#15

Semechka Workshop
#16

Semechka Workshop
#17

Semechka Workshop
#18

Semechka Workshop
#19

Semechka Workshop
#20

Semechka Workshop
#21

Semechka Workshop
#22

Semechka Workshop
#23

Semechka Workshop
#24

Semechka Workshop
#25

Semechka Workshop
#26

Semechka Workshop
