Hello everyone! My name is Ekaterina Semenenko (aka Semechka) and I make fantasy moth dolls, some of which I want to share with you!

These dolls are completely handmade from Cernit polymer clay and mixed materials. Their specialty is that they are not just shelf decorations, but companion dolls that you can take with you and not be afraid to damage. I hope you enjoy them!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | semechka.tumblr.com | inspireuplift.com