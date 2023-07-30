I Was Terrified Of Moths Before Making These Cute Dolls, But My Phobia Turned To Love (26 Pics)
Hello everyone! My name is Ekaterina Semenenko (aka Semechka) and I make fantasy moth dolls, some of which I want to share with you!
These dolls are completely handmade from Cernit polymer clay and mixed materials. Their specialty is that they are not just shelf decorations, but companion dolls that you can take with you and not be afraid to damage. I hope you enjoy them!
More info: Instagram | Facebook | semechka.tumblr.com | inspireuplift.com
So cute! I find moths gorgeous and fascinating. One of my personal favourites is the rosy maple moth.
So sweet! I love the colour combination on this moth.
Such lovely colors! Where's the moth going?
Love these, so unique and super cute!
These are absolutely beautiful, and so adorable! Even my daughter (who does not like moths) thinks they're cute! She had the same fear of them when I first met her, took me ages of gentle coaxing and explaining they were "basically night time butterflies" before she'd even tolerate being in a room with one without screaming/crying, but my god if these had been a thing I'm sure it'd have been so much easier for her! Well done to you, for both making these and for helping yourself handle your fear/anxiety in such a wonderfully constructive, creative, and successful way!
I just wanted to say "AWESOME PICS OF MOTHS!"
I just wanted to say "AWESOME PICS OF MOTHS!"