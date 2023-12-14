Halloween Pawtrait Shoot (4 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

I recently did a halloween themed dog pawtrait shoot at a Dog Cafe in Rainham, Essex (U.K.). I personally picked the pumpkins that very morning from Rougham Estates in Bury St Edmunds (my first time pumpkin picking!) and people came along to the dog cafe with their dogs to have their dog’s photograph taken.

Some owners dressed their dogs for the occasion. The two (undressed) dogs in the image are my own dogs with whom I do a test shot every time I do a public shoot. I absolutely love the dog shoots and love all the dogs I photograph.

Attempting to be a pumpkin

Loki

Reggie and Ernie

Trick or Treat?