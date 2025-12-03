Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“A New Home For Lice”: Gwendoline Christie’s Bizarre Hair Look Hijacks Fashion Awards
Gwendoline Christie with a bizarre hair look and dramatic outfit at a fashion event, highlighting edgy fashion awards style
Celebrities, Entertainment

“A New Home For Lice”: Gwendoline Christie’s Bizarre Hair Look Hijacks Fashion Awards

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Gwendoline Christie, best known for playing Brienne of Tarth on Game of Thrones, stepped out onto the navy blue carpet at the 2025 Fashion Awards in London with what many viewers called one of the most bewildering beauty choices of the night: 

An aggressively sculpted cotton-cloud of hair sitting like a helmet atop her head that quickly became the internet’s latest punching bag.

Highlights
  • Gwendoline Christie stunned fans with a massive frizzed-out hairstyle at the 2025 Fashion Awards.
  • Viewers compared it to cotton candy, jet engines, and '90s Troll dolls in a wave of online mockery.
  • Her stylist defended the look as a tribute to Comme des Garçons and conceptual fashion design.

The 47-year-old actress appeared unfazed as she posed in front of cameras at the Royal Albert Hall, but social media erupted with mockery.

“She probably has a habitat in that hair,” one commenter wrote. “A new home for lice.”

    Image credits: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

    The theme of the evening was bold beauty, with Hollywood waves and punk-inspired eyeliner battling it out across faces and scalps. 

    But while stars like Grammy-nominated singer Raye and legendary supermodel Iman wowed with refined 1950s-inspired hairdos, Christie’s cloud of frizz stuck out, in the eyes of many, like a sore thumb.

    Image credits: gwendolineuniverse

    “Her hair got caught in a cotton candy machine,” one person joked.

    “It’s the kind of hairstyle you get after napping in a jet engine,” another added.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Some viewers questioned whether the look was intended to be satirical:

    “Looks like the hair on the plastic Troll dolls that sat on the end of a pencil from the 90’s,” one wrote. 

    While others accused her of trying too hard: 

    “Rather sad. She’s obviously desperate for attention,” another said. “People need to tell celebrities ‘no’ more frequently.”

    The hairstyle was meant to be a homage to Comme des Garçons, an avant-garde Japanese fashion house

    Image credits: thorndyke_art

    Image credits: Joe Maher/Getty Images

    But behind the chaos was a calculated creative vision, at least according to stylist Lachlan Mackie.

    Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

    Mackie defended his choice, explaining that the hairdo wasn’t random, but a deliberate homage to Comme des Garçons, the avant-garde Japanese fashion label known for embracing dissonance and distortion in their creations.

    Founded in 1969 by designer Rei Kawakubo, Comme des Garçons has long pushed fashion beyond the realm of beauty into conceptual art.

    Image credits: Davidrios

    The brand often rejects symmetry in favor of bold silhouettes and provocation. In Kawakubo’s words, the goal is not to make clothes that are fashionable, but clothes that “make people think.”

    Image credits: Netflix

    Standing at 6’3″ Gwendoline Christie has long commanded attention with her sheer physical presence. But in recent years, she’s pushed that presence into avant-garde territory.

    She has since collaborated with publications like Perfect Magazine, embracing elaborate, boundary-defying looks.

    Image credits: Netflix

    For instance, in a September 2024 issue, she appeared as a ghostly doll-like figure draped in structured layers of white, blue corsetry, and glossy textures.

    Image credits: ThiefPenitent

    Image credits: gwendolineuniverse

    Mackie, a rising name in editorial and runway styling, felt that Christie’s brand seamlessly aligned with the Japanese designer’s ethos.

    Online, viewers likened the exaggerated, voluminous hair to recent Marc Jacobs runways, where similar gravity-defying frizz have made appearances.

    Christie’s gearing up for major roles in two highly anticipated projects, including her expanded role on Netflix’s Wednesday

    Image credits: gwendolineuniverse

    First is Black Gold, a six-part German-language drama that explores the tensions unleashed in a small village following the discovery of oil.

    Image credits: jonathanfired

    Image credits: isamayaffrench

    Christie stars alongside The Luminaries actor Marton Csokas as Emma Robertson, a British prospector entangled in a power struggle between a wealthy landowning family and a group of farmers. 

    The show boasts an international cast and a score composed by two-time Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer, joined by violinist Aleksey Igudesman.

    She will also return in an expanded role for season two of Netflix’s Wednesday, reprising her character Principal Larissa Weems.

    “Sometimes you fall in love with a character, and you don’t want to stop playing them,” the actress said about returning to Wednesday.

    She added that rejoining the cast was a pleasure. “I was so thrilled to come back and work again with this wonderful cast. It is such a pleasure for me to be a part of this emotional world, this imaginative world,” she said.

    “Desperate.” Some viewers weren’t impressed by Christie’s look

    Image credits: PombearClare

    Image credits: zionistprince

    Image credits: 8019_sam

    Image credits: hbstillions

    Image credits: leojohnhenry

    Image credits: manojnaironx

    Image credits: BCmackreturns69

    Image credits: MaryConner62814

    Image credits: DToecutter

    Image credits: Unity3D4Fun

    Image credits: Kevin77199503

    Image credits: TaxmanTm

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What people will do for attention.

    0
    0points
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That woman is the devil.

    0
    0points
    reply
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You gotta try something different or it's not fashion. I also wonder if people would be less judgmental if this were a guy doing this.

    0
    0points
    reply
