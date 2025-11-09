ADVERTISEMENT

#1

Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan wearing an avant-garde jeweled headdress and newspaper-inspired dress at the Rock Hall of Fame 2025.

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Report

sawdust99 avatar
Sawdust
Sawdust
Community Member
58 minutes ago

I mean, with that hat, there's not too many occasions where you can wear it, so she's got to take advantage of it when she can.

RELATED:
    #2

    Cyndi Lauper

    Person with light green hair in a studded black jacket and pants posing on the Rock Hall of Fame 2025 red carpet.

    Jeff Kravitz/Getty Report

    #3

    Janelle Monáe

    Chappell Roan wearing an avant-garde green striped suit at the Rock Hall of Fame 2025 red carpet event.

    Jeff Kravitz/Getty Report

    sawdust99 avatar
    Sawdust
    Sawdust
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago

    Joey imitating Chandler: "Could I *be* wearing any more clothes?!"

    #4

    Raye

    Woman in a strapless black sequin dress posing on the red carpet at the Rock Hall of Fame 2025 event.

    Jeff Kravitz/Getty Report

    #5

    Sarina Renee

    Woman in a beaded gown posing on the red carpet at the Rock Hall of Fame 2025 fashion event.

    Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Report

    #6

    Storm Reid

    Woman poses in a beige off-shoulder dress at the Rock Hall of Fame 2025 fashion event.

    Jeff Kravitz/Getty Report

    #7

    Lillian Cornell

    Chappell Roan wearing a black detailed gown on the red carpet at the Rock Hall of Fame 2025 induction event.

    Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Report

    binnytutu avatar
    Binny Tutera
    Binny Tutera
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    Isn’t this supposed to be a special event? Nothing special about anything except the dress. She’s lovely, but her stylist failed her.

    #8

    Lisa Ann Walter

    Woman in a pinstripe blazer and black boots posing on the red carpet at the Rock Hall of Fame 2025 event.

    Frazer Harrison /Getty Report

    #9

    Teddy Swims

    Person wearing a long black leather fringe coat and sunglasses posing on the red carpet at Rock Hall of Fame 2025.

    Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Report

    #10

    Mick Fleetwood

    Man in red velvet blazer and hat posing on the red carpet at the Rock Hall of Fame 2025 fashion event.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Report

    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    Hehe, the little danglers on his belt, I'm sure they were bigger last time I saw them 🤣

    #11

    Jack White

    Person wearing a red blazer and white tie posing on the red carpet at the Rock Hall of Fame 2025 fashion event.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Report

    #12

    Elaine Hendrix

    Woman in a floral dress posing on the red carpet at the Rock Hall of Fame 2025 fashion event.

    Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Report

    #13

    Brandi Carlile

    Chappell Roan smiling in a black decorated jacket and pants at the Rock Hall of Fame 2025 red carpet event.

    Jeff Kravitz/Getty Report

    #14

    Toni Cornell

    Chappell Roan posing on red carpet at Rock Hall of Fame 2025 event in flowing light pink dress and curly hair.

    Theo Wargo/Getty Report

    binnytutu avatar
    Binny Tutera
    Binny Tutera
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    A little like a nightgown- hard to tell from this picture, but at least it’s not transparent.

    #15

    Taylor Momsen

    Chappell Roan wearing a black sheer lace dress at the Rock Hall of Fame 2025 red carpet event.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Report

    #16

    Feist

    Woman wearing a black dress with orange circular patterns posing on the red carpet at the Rock Hall of Fame 2025 event.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Report

    #17

    Dj Cassidy

    Man in a sparkly gold suit and hat posing on the red carpet at the Rock Hall of Fame 2025 event.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Report

    #18

    Jack Harris

    Fashionable attendee in a pink cropped jacket and black pants posing on the red carpet at Rock Hall of Fame 2025 event.

    Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Report

    #19

    Susan Silver

    Woman in a blue leather outfit posing on the red carpet at the Rock Hall of Fame 2025 fashion event.

    Jeff Kravitz /Getty Report

    #20

    Sandra Denton

    Attendee at the Rock Hall of Fame 2025 event wearing a black blazer and gold accessories showcasing fashion hits.

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Report

