Chappell Roan Stole The Rock Hall Red Carpet, Plus 20 Fashion Wins And Fails From The Event
This post may include affiliate links.
Chappell Roan
Cyndi Lauper
Janelle Monáe
Raye
Sarina Renee
Storm Reid
Lillian Cornell
Isn’t this supposed to be a special event? Nothing special about anything except the dress. She’s lovely, but her stylist failed her.
Lisa Ann Walter
Teddy Swims
Mick Fleetwood
Hehe, the little danglers on his belt, I'm sure they were bigger last time I saw them 🤣
Jack White
Elaine Hendrix
Brandi Carlile
Toni Cornell
A little like a nightgown- hard to tell from this picture, but at least it’s not transparent.