ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Most of us can probably agree that music offers a lot. Whether you’re a fan of rock, pop, jazz or maybe even rap, music definitely does one thing – unites us all! For some, music is a source of calmness, a chance to relax and think about nothing. For others, it’s a release, a way to get rid of bad thoughts and get through the hardest times in life.

So, for all the music lovers, we’ve created the ultimate 48-question music quiz. There will be a mix of easy and tricky questions on different types of genres and artists.

Are you ready to see how well you know music? Play button on and let’s start! 🎷

RELATED:

Image credits: paramat Lundaphon