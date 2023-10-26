 “Comment At Your Own Risk”: TikToker Goes Viral For Trolling Bullies By Getting Them Tattooed | Bored Panda
"Comment At Your Own Risk": TikToker Goes Viral For Trolling Bullies By Getting Them Tattooed
"Comment At Your Own Risk": TikToker Goes Viral For Trolling Bullies By Getting Them Tattooed

Andréa Oldereide
Donata Leskauskaite
If you can’t beat them, join them… or permanently add them to your body?

Ethan, a 27-year-old TikToker, has risen to internet fame after displaying his rather unique tattoo sessions serving as retaliation against his haters.

Known as “Modern.day.angel” on the social media app, the Tampa, Florida native began as a fairly standard TikTok profile, centered around subjects such as his religious background and LGBTQ+ identity, before transforming into an ongoing roast fest for anyone daring to offer criticism in the comments section.

Ethan, AKA Modern.day.angel, became viral after showing his tattoo journey on TikTok, by inking his haters on his body

Image credits: facetattbaby

Image credits: facetattbaby

With his 45.3 thousand followers on TikTok, Ethan has been sharing himself getting his critics, their loved ones, and even their kids tattooed.

The influencer is especially renowned for his extraordinarily thorough research on his commenters’ personal lives, exploiting his findings to mock them.

On one occasion, the call center worker stumbled upon a restraining order against one of his detractors, which had been issued by her former partner, and he permanently inked it onto his back.

His controversial revenge techniques have earned him multiple bans on TikTok, as he has previously used the handles “Facetattbaby2023” and “Internet.sweetheart” before being banned once more under his current page.

Known as "Modern.day.angel" on TikTok, Ethan began as a fairly standard TikTok profile before transforming into an ongoing roast fest 

Image credits: facetattbaby

According to the controversial bloke, he has “burned through” around 20 TikTok accounts.

In an enlightening interview for Vice, Ethan revealed that his newfound love for the art of tattoos started after getting sober following an addiction to opiates through IV drug addiction for ten years.

“One day I got an impulse to get a face tattoo. I got a little star on my face, but it’s blacked out now,” the TikToker said.

Despite acknowledging that he had some regrets about some of his inking, Ethan said he enjoyed looking different.

"One day I got an impulse to get a face tattoo. I got a little star on my face, but it's blacked out now," Ethan said

Image credits: facetattbaby

Image credits: tobequeen_nikk

“I grew up in a really strict religious environment,” the influencer recalled.

He continued: “I went to a Christian private school, and it was very conservative – you weren’t allowed to be anything other than straight. It was actually in our student handbook that being LGBT was grounds for expulsion.”

As a result of being forced to hide his true identity, Ethan revealed that he struggled with depression and anxiety as a teenager.

Now, Ethan is notable online for getting his haters tattooed on his body, doing explicit research on their personal lives

Image credits: tobequeen_nikk

But it was the harassment based on his looks and his sexuality that pushed the humorous lad to troll hateful people online.

Ethan described his first viral content: “The first vid that popped off was about some guy saying I’d never get a girlfriend, so I found his Facebook and posted a response saying ‘I don’t want a girlfriend, but I am about to go hookup w your son now’ with a pic of his son I got off Facebook.”

The professional troller soon realized that his absurd form of reprisal earned him a lot of views and attention.

“I was like, ‘What else can I do to make this blow up?’ Then I thought of the tattoo idea – it’s shocking, people are shook,” Ethan explained.

“They’re like, ‘I cannot believe you would get something permanent on your body for somebody that’s talking sh*t on the internet’. But honestly, I don’t give a f***,” he added.

Ethan admitted he had been banned from 20 accounts on TikTok

@tobequeen_nikk This has got to be the pettiest thing I’ve ever seen. My jaw is on the floor!! 😭😭😂😂 #kingofpetty👑 #moderndayangel #trendingtattoos #watchyourmouth @internet sweetheart 💘 ♬ original sound – Queen Nikk

Image credits: renezzbro

 

@renezzbro #dúo con @internet sweetheart viva Otis #tatuaje #tatuajes #tatuajesentiktok #facetattoos #tatuajesenlacara ♬ Save That Shit – Lil Peep

The social media personality went on to reveal that the total cost of his trolling tattoos amounted to approximately £10,000.

Ethan confessed that finding personal information to use against haters was quite an easy matter.

He said: “People always say, ‘Oh my god, you should work for the FBI! How do you figure this stuff out?’ But really, the trolls are just really f*****g stupid.”

“A lot of people commenting sh*t use their full name on TikTok, for some ungodly reason, then I go and Google it and this stuff comes up.”

The TikToker has also revealed that he has spent around £10,000 on the controversial tattoos

Image credits: modern_day_angel

@modern_day_angel Replying to @Christopher Harris ♬ I’m N Luv (Wit a Stripper) (feat. Mike Jones) – T-Pain

 

The skillful researcher went on to reveal that he also used professional websites that allowed him to do background checks on his bullies.

If you believe in karma, what goes around does come around, and more so, revenge is best served cold.

Not long ago, a woman who understood this concept all too well shared her petty revenge story with one Reddit community.

Image credits: modern_day_angel

@modern_day_angel Replying to @lisa shedlebower ♬ Sweet but Psycho – Ava Max

10 years ago, the woman in question moved to Japan to study before one day, a former bully reached out on Facebook and asked her for help as she was thinking about moving to Japan as well.

She replied back asking if she knew her, to which the bully replied that they had class together for years, prompting the author to recall: “I remember. You used to call me fat and called me the R-word a lot.”

Community members applauded the woman for reminding the bully of her previous experience.

While some thought Ethan's approach was funny, others deemed it ridiculous

Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Andréa Oldereide is a writer at Bored Panda. She is a journalist from Geneva, Switzerland. Growing up in a multi-cultural family, Andréa has spent a lot of time abroad, studying and travelling, nourishing her curiousity for other people's culture. She is a strong advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and feminism. Andréa is a dog person, and is particularly fond of Karl, her Doberman.

Donata Leskauskaite
Donata Leskauskaite
Donata Leskauskaite
Donata Leskauskaite
Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

impossiblekat avatar
Kat Lyle
Kat Lyle
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Therapy, dude, get some. And some friends that will stop you doing this.

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
seeker468 avatar
Monty Glue
Monty Glue
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope this guy has a trust fund, as some have noted, he will never get a real job. He might as well have "UNEMPLOYABLE" on his forehead. He got a face tattoo on a whim? What a moron! He will be scaring small children for the rest of his life. It his intention was to ruin his life, then all I can say is "job well done". You would think his face is a wall in a slum, covered with mindless scribbles. Sad!

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
acutor avatar
Peter H
Peter H
Community Member
19 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I suppose he’s deriving some sort of income from TikTok - but what happens when people stop trolling him?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
