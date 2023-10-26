“Comment At Your Own Risk”: TikToker Goes Viral For Trolling Bullies By Getting Them Tattooed

ADVERTISEMENT

If you can’t beat them, join them… or permanently add them to your body?

Ethan, a 27-year-old TikToker, has risen to internet fame after displaying his rather unique tattoo sessions serving as retaliation against his haters.

Known as “Modern.day.angel” on the social media app, the Tampa, Florida native began as a fairly standard TikTok profile, centered around subjects such as his religious background and LGBTQ+ identity, before transforming into an ongoing roast fest for anyone daring to offer criticism in the comments section.

With his 45.3 thousand followers on TikTok, Ethan has been sharing himself getting his critics, their loved ones, and even their kids tattooed.

The influencer is especially renowned for his extraordinarily thorough research on his commenters’ personal lives, exploiting his findings to mock them.

On one occasion, the call center worker stumbled upon a restraining order against one of his detractors, which had been issued by her former partner, and he permanently inked it onto his back.

His controversial revenge techniques have earned him multiple bans on TikTok, as he has previously used the handles “Facetattbaby2023” and “Internet.sweetheart” before being banned once more under his current page.

According to the controversial bloke, he has “burned through” around 20 TikTok accounts.

In an enlightening interview for Vice, Ethan revealed that his newfound love for the art of tattoos started after getting sober following an addiction to opiates through IV drug addiction for ten years.

“One day I got an impulse to get a face tattoo. I got a little star on my face, but it’s blacked out now,” the TikToker said.

Despite acknowledging that he had some regrets about some of his inking, Ethan said he enjoyed looking different.

“I grew up in a really strict religious environment,” the influencer recalled.

He continued: “I went to a Christian private school, and it was very conservative – you weren’t allowed to be anything other than straight. It was actually in our student handbook that being LGBT was grounds for expulsion.”

As a result of being forced to hide his true identity, Ethan revealed that he struggled with depression and anxiety as a teenager.

But it was the harassment based on his looks and his sexuality that pushed the humorous lad to troll hateful people online.

Ethan described his first viral content: “The first vid that popped off was about some guy saying I’d never get a girlfriend, so I found his Facebook and posted a response saying ‘I don’t want a girlfriend, but I am about to go hookup w your son now’ with a pic of his son I got off Facebook.”

The professional troller soon realized that his absurd form of reprisal earned him a lot of views and attention.

“I was like, ‘What else can I do to make this blow up?’ Then I thought of the tattoo idea – it’s shocking, people are shook,” Ethan explained.

“They’re like, ‘I cannot believe you would get something permanent on your body for somebody that’s talking sh*t on the internet’. But honestly, I don’t give a f***,” he added.

The social media personality went on to reveal that the total cost of his trolling tattoos amounted to approximately £10,000.

Ethan confessed that finding personal information to use against haters was quite an easy matter.

He said: “People always say, ‘Oh my god, you should work for the FBI! How do you figure this stuff out?’ But really, the trolls are just really f*****g stupid.”

“A lot of people commenting sh*t use their full name on TikTok, for some ungodly reason, then I go and Google it and this stuff comes up.”

The skillful researcher went on to reveal that he also used professional websites that allowed him to do background checks on his bullies.

