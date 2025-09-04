From ‘Tom Hanks’ To ‘Tom Hardy’: Discover The Name These 26 Celeb Duos Share

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to a brand-new guessing challenge! 🙋‍♀️

In this quiz, you’ll see two (and sometimes three) famous faces, and your task is simple yet challenging: figure out which name they share. It could be a first name like ‘Tom’ or ‘Jennifer’, or a last name like ‘Anderson’ or ‘Crawford’.

Can you type all 26 shared names? Let’s see how many you get right! 🚀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: Edgar Colomba