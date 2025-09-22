Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Can You Score A 22/28 By Matching The Idiom With Its Real Definition?”: Prove It
Trivia quiz image showing the idiom to pour water over someone's head with neon text guessing the meaning of translated sayings.
“Can You Score A 22/28 By Matching The Idiom With Its Real Definition?”: Prove It

Every language is full of unique sayings and idioms.🗣️

Think of one, and chances are it sounds totally strange if translated literally! That’s the idea behind these questions: we’ll show you a saying in English, and your task is to figure out what it really means. Ready for a challenge?

You’ll face 28 questions designed to both test your smarts and make you smile along the way. Get ready to discover some quirky and hilarious expressions from cultures around the world 🌍✅

If you missed the latest Idioms Quiz, click here to check it out.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

    Young woman focused on laptop screen, trying to match idioms with their real definition in an online quiz challenge.

    Young woman focused on laptop screen, trying to match idioms with their real definition in an online quiz challenge.

    Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    missreemer avatar
    Sinister Murder
    Sinister Murder
    Community Member
    13 hours ago

    4. If a Dutchman says "He got a blow from the windmill", what they really mean is... This one is wrong. It means he is crazy, or what he suggests is crazy. There is however another one: "He is fighting windmills." This means he is fighting imaginary enemies or problems. (It stems from Don Quixote, which is of course Spanish, but I don't know whether they use this saying in Spain too.)

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    aameef avatar
    Jan Willem ten Dam
    Jan Willem ten Dam
    Community Member
    12 hours ago

    Came here to say this. And you can end up pretty r******d by getting hit by a windmill, which explains this idiom.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    srinivasans avatar
    Srinivasan S
    Srinivasan S
    Community Member
    16 hours ago

    The tamil one was poorly translated. If some one dies the procedure involves taking bath by immersing yourself in a river. Since rivers won't be available readily, the easier option is to take a bath where water is poured on your head. If someone performs this act they're considering someone as dead.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pepperfelicity avatar
    pepperfelicity
    pepperfelicity
    Community Member
    8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    nanb avatar
    Nancy Bania
    Nancy Bania
    Community Member
    15 hours ago

    I've never heard of some of these.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    blakelyjohnson avatar
    Blakely Johnson
    Blakely Johnson
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
