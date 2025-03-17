ADVERTISEMENT

Every culture has its own rich collection of idiomatic expressions and sayings. 🗣️🌍

Try to remember one – it probably doesn’t make sense when translated, right? That’s what these questions are all about: we give you a saying translated into English, and you have to guess what its real meaning is. Are you up for the challenge?

There are 23 questions for you to answer – and to laugh in the meantime. You are about to discover some quirky and funny sayings from around the world. Let’s dive in and see how well you can decode them!

Image credits: Nataliya Vaitkevich