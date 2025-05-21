“Can You Score A 20/28 By Matching The Idiom With Its Real Definition?”: Prove It

ADVERTISEMENT

Who doesn’t love idioms? They are fun, quirky…and some make absolutely no sense when translated into English. But that’s what makes this trivia fun.

We’ll give you an idiom that’s been translated word-for-word into English, and your job is to guess what it actually means in its original language.

28 questions are waiting for you, and your mission is to get at least 20/28 right. But if you are aiming for Idioms Genius level, you’ll need to score 22/28 or more.

Think you are up for the challenge? Let’s get started 🚀🫨

If you missed Part 1, click here to check it out.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: Ann H