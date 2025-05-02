Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“They Are All Around You…”: 26 Symbols You See Daily & Your Task Is To Uncover Their Meaning
Yellow lightning bolt symbol next to neon text symbols part III trivia on a dark background representing daily symbols.
Entertainment

“They Are All Around You…”: 26 Symbols You See Daily & Your Task Is To Uncover Their Meaning

Symbols are all around us: in the apps we use, the transportation we take, and even in our collective perception. From road signs to everyday icons, symbols play an essential role in how we communicate, navigate, and interpret the world.

You may have aced Part 1 and Part 2 of this trivia, but we aren’t sure you can get all of these right. Take the challenge and prove you can secure a place on the Bored Panda Leaderboard!

Did you miss Part 2? Check it out here.

Check out Part 1 by clicking here.

    Black and white geometric symbols painted on wooden planks, representing everyday symbols and their hidden meaning.

    Image credits: David Bartus

    How did you score compared to others?

    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The last one is rather ambiguous it can mean a lot of things like exit , emergency exit , sharing was not really on top of mind here.

    randombard avatar
    Robin
    Robin
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That was far from great the first symbol is the Bluetooth symbol it indicates if that is available not if 2 devises are connected

