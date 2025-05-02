“They Are All Around You…”: 26 Symbols You See Daily & Your Task Is To Uncover Their Meaning

Symbols are all around us: in the apps we use, the transportation we take, and even in our collective perception. From road signs to everyday icons, symbols play an essential role in how we communicate, navigate, and interpret the world.

You may have aced Part 1 and Part 2 of this trivia, but we aren’t sure you can get all of these right. Take the challenge and prove you can secure a place on the Bored Panda Leaderboard!

Did you miss Part 2? Check it out here.

Check out Part 1 by clicking here.

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: David Bartus