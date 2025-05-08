Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“So You Think You Remember History?”: We Aren’t Sure You Will Get All These Events Right
Portrait of Nelson Mandela next to neon sign reading guess the decade type it for history memory challenge.
Entertainment

“So You Think You Remember History?”: We Aren’t Sure You Will Get All These Events Right

Who doesn’t love a guessing challenge? 🤔🙀

And this one is (relatively) simple – if you have a good knowledge of history.

So here’s the drill: we give you an event, and you have to guess the decade. You may know the events, but correctly knowing the specific decade in which they happened is a different challenge. All you need to do is write “1910s”, “1920s”, “2010s”, and so on. Seems pretty easy, right? Are you sure you are up to it?

Aim for a place on the Leaderboard by scoring the highest you can! Let’s see if you can pinpoint the decade of these 25 events. 🥳🚀

    Three women dressed in vintage 1920s style outfits with flapper dresses and accessories at a social event.

    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    #21 "Princess Diana became the "People's Princess" after marrying Prince Charles in which decade?" A pedantic point, but she didn't become known as 'the people's princess' until after she died. The name was coined during the weepfest following her death.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    brynburch avatar
    Bryn
    Bryn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've put in the decades but gotten them wrong even though my answer matches what it says when I click "I give up" how dumb

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
