19 Odd Words, And You Need To Guess Which Ones Are Real And Which Ones Are Fake
Is this word real or is it made up? 🤔✍️
In this trivia quiz, we delve into the world of words. We’ve scoured the depths of the English dictionary to find the more unknown and uncommon words out there. But here’s the twist – we’ve also slipped in a few completely made-up ones. Your mission? Guess which words are real and which are pure fiction.
Image credits: Jeswin Thomas
If you write "pumplebuffle" then that IS a real word because right there is the word PUMPLEBUFFLE on the page. What's missing is a definition attached to the word.
