ADVERTISEMENT

Is this word real or is it made up? 🤔✍️

In this trivia quiz, we delve into the world of words. We’ve scoured the depths of the English dictionary to find the more unknown and uncommon words out there. But here’s the twist – we’ve also slipped in a few completely made-up ones. Your mission? Guess which words are real and which are pure fiction.

RELATED:
    Person reading open book, focusing on words, analyzing real versus fake vocabulary.

    Image credits: Jeswin Thomas

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!