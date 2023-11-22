“A Very Tacky Move”: Woman Berated For Wearing A Dress And Makeup To Her Grandmother’s Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

There are certain rules when it comes to attending weddings, don’t cause a scene, don’t upstage the bride, and so on. However, there are certain environmental factors that might end up making the later rule somewhat moot. Like the bride being 71 years old, for example.

A woman wondered if she was in the wrong for daring to wear a dress and makeup to her grandmother’s 5th wedding. While she acknowledged that she did put some effort into her look, she never expected that her grandmother would take such offense. Netizens shared their thoughts and confusion at Grandma’s entitlement.

Wedding-goers often have to keep some unwritten rules in mind

Image credits: Kampus Production (not the actual image)

But one woman wondered if she was truly “wrong” for wearing makeup to her grandma’s wedding

Image credits: anthropologie.com

Image credits: Zinkevych_D (not the actual image)

Image credits: redthrowedding

Many netizens needed more information from OP

Many commenters thought the grandma was being ridiculous

But a few sided with the grandmother