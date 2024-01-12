ADVERTISEMENT

When you become comfortable in a relationship and know each other well enough, the beauty of that close of a bond starts to blossom. The creator behind Love Handle Comics has skillfully captured these beautiful and quirky moments within his own relationship with his wife, that deeply resonated with audiences across the internet.

As the artist shared in a previous post: "We are always happy to hear from our readers, how our comics help them in several ways. Be it people in long-distance relationships, couples going through a tough phase, or people looking to reminisce the happy moments in their life after a hard day at work."

So, without further ado, we invite you to explore their newest comics and let us know which story felt like it was straight out of your life.

