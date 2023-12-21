ADVERTISEMENT

Hello! I’m Mary, a comic artist and illustrator from Bucharest, Romania. During these years I have illustrated a lot of comics about being in a relationship, so I decided to share with you some of them!

I hope you like my work and hopefully, you can find yourself in some of the situations. Let me know in the comments if you can relate! 

More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Comic About Living With Your Partner Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Mary Comics
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

A Comic About Living With Your Partner Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Mary Comics
Add photo comments
POST
#3

A Comic About Living With Your Partner Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Mary Comics
Add photo comments
POST
#4

A Comic About Living With Your Partner Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Mary Comics
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

A Comic About Living With Your Partner Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Mary Comics
Add photo comments
POST
#6

A Comic About Living With Your Partner Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Mary Comics
Add photo comments
POST
#7

A Comic About Living With Your Partner Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Mary Comics
Add photo comments
POST
#8

A Comic About Living With Your Partner Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Mary Comics
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

A Comic About Living With Your Partner Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Mary Comics
Add photo comments
POST
#10

A Comic About Living With Your Partner Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Mary Comics
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

A Comic About Living With Your Partner Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Mary Comics
Add photo comments
POST
theliss avatar
Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

2 : and with hands clasped in the back :D there is a specific name for that in german, no ?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

A Comic About Living With Your Partner Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Mary Comics
Add photo comments
POST
#13

A Comic About Living With Your Partner Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Mary Comics
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!