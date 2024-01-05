ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we are happy to introduce you to one more amazing comic artist, Matt Czap. The artist himself described his comics as "silly and goofy with a little bit of heart (hopefully!)".

Matt usually creates 4-panel comics with occasional longer or one-panel ones. You will notice that Matt's comics include people, animal, and fantastic creature storylines that have hilarious setups. So, if you love comics and are always on the lookout for fresh content, we are sure that you will be returning to this artist! And for more about Matt's comics, read the interview below.

More info: Instagram | mattczap.com | patreon.com | twitter.com

#1

Bored Panda reached out to Matt, who told us more about himself: “I’m originally from Northern Virginia, and I moved to New York over a decade ago to follow my dreams of making tons of money drawing cartoons. I was a performer at the UCB Theater before the pandemic crushed live theater. Now I’m just trying to get by and figure out what’s next.”
#2

#3

We were curious about what drew Matt to the world of cartooning. The artist explained: “Mostly still just chasing that high from childhood where people told me they liked my stuff. Cartoons are also just fun to look at. Maybe my brain is bad but it’s so much more fun to read comics.”
#4

#5

Matt also shared a bit about his creative process of creating cartoons: “Sometimes I’ll write 4 months' worth of comics in a week and then have no good ideas for 6 months. Sometimes it just feels like dowsing for that magic spot where your brain is free and unhinged. I try to take inspiration from life. For example, if I’m doing something mundane I might think 'What if something interesting was happening instead?'”

#6

#7

-Matt’s cartooning style definitely looks very well made. We asked the artist to share one piece of advice he’d give to aspiring artists looking to find their unique style or voice in the art world.

“The best piece of advice is just to keep practicing and follow through on the work. You’ll get better over time. I’m sorry to anyone who is young and hates that answer. I hated it too. I know you want the secret that makes you good and successful immediately but it doesn’t exist! I’m still trying to get better too!” responded Matt.
#8

nathanchappen007 avatar
Nates
Nates
Community Member
19 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Serve yourself.. Serve others.. Forget about others seeing how great you are.

#9

johnsmith_118 avatar
John Smith (he/him/xy/️)
John Smith (he/him/xy/️)
Community Member
20 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I never understood why companies won't accept that. Why do companies do what they do? To serve the greater good? No, to afford the 3rd yacht of the CEO...

The artist also humorously explained what he would like audiences to take away from his cartoons.“I want them to think 'Wow, this is so smart and good'. Then I want them to share my comics with their rich and powerful friends who can hook me up with paid opportunities! But at the very least, I would hope that reading them makes you chuckle and whisper under your breath, 'So true',” wrote Matt.

#10

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
19 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I once rescued a dog the size of my apartment, because she was slated to be put down. I had her three weeks before a friend found her a home on a farm.

#11

And lastly, Matt added: “If you’ve ever liked, shared, or just glanced at my comics, I appreciate it!! And again, if you have rich and powerful connections in entertainment it would be so cool if you could share my comics with them!”
#12

#13

#14

kellylape avatar
Kelly Lape
Kelly Lape
Community Member
11 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

True 40 years ago and still true today. (Gen X waiting to be trickled on)

#15

#16

duschkev avatar
PolymathNecromancer
PolymathNecromancer
Community Member
7 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate the way this is presented in society. So many folks are twisted into thinking that getting rid of the stuff will "ensure" the sufferers will heal. This woman nails it for the most part, at the end... I wanted to slap her at first lol: https://www.npr.org/2024/01/04/1222952019/how-to-declutter-your-space-and-keep-it-that-way

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

ryanmercer avatar
Ryan Mercer
Ryan Mercer
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nevermind, lets talk about the weather. "Sure thing. Forecast says 90% chance of tornados."

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

beccagraham avatar
Jasmijn
Jasmijn
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is incorrect. She doesn’t have the choice not to deal with her problems; if she doesn’t have to deal with them, then they’re not problems - problems are something you gave to eventually face. She just delays dealing with them, and that’s not a privilege, that’s a mix of attempting to maintain some semblance of mental health and kidding yourself. People have different problems and different coping strategies, and some can’t cope very well at all. What might be a molehill to one person is a mountain to another. I hate when “privilege” is used to invalidate people’s struggles.

#63

#64

#65

#66

#67

#68

#69

#70

