Today, we are happy to introduce you to one more amazing comic artist, Matt Czap. The artist himself described his comics as "silly and goofy with a little bit of heart (hopefully!)".

Matt usually creates 4-panel comics with occasional longer or one-panel ones. You will notice that Matt's comics include people, animal, and fantastic creature storylines that have hilarious setups. So, if you love comics and are always on the lookout for fresh content, we are sure that you will be returning to this artist! And for more about Matt's comics, read the interview below.

More info: Instagram | mattczap.com | patreon.com | twitter.com