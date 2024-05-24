She’s Narcissistic And She’s Happy About It: This Doggo Doesn’t Go Anywhere Without Her Outfit

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mirror mirror, on the wall. Who is the fairest of them all?” The answer will surprise even those who have seen a lot. It appears that humans are not the only ones who can be a bit narcissistic.

This adorable golden doggo loves to see her reflection in the mirror and refuses to go anywhere without her favorite outfits that include colorful dresses, matching bags and shiny wings.

More info: O Mundo da Eight

Golden retriever asks for her fairy wings each time she goes out

Image credits: @maia_goldenn

Image credits: @maia_goldenn

Image credits: @maia_goldenn

Image credits: @maia_goldenn

TikTok users can’t get enough of this sweet golden retriever who has all of the great features of an ordinary retriever, of course, but she has something extra – fairy wings.

I guess it’s one of those times we see a pet owner who has purchased something for their dog and all we can think about is adding it to cart before we have even watched the full video. The owner claims that this is “the best money she has ever spent” and after seeing her super happy doggo insisting to put the wings on each time they go out, no one could doubt it.

“It’s me who bought fairy wings that shine for my Golden Princess and now every time we go for a walk, she asks to put her wings on and chooses a little bag to match,” wrote the user named @omundodaeight on their Instagram account.

In the video, we can see a golden retriever in a cute pastel pink dress and tiny bows bringing shiny wings and asking her owner to put them on her. Afterward, the dog is super happy seeing her reflection in the mirror. The outfit looks fabulous, but then she decides that the outfit needed one more thing. In a matter of seconds, the dog comes prancing out of the hallway with a little bag in her mouth – now it’s finally perfect!

“A new bag for my Golden and this is the result. She doesn’t want to leave the mirror. I believe she liked my gift,” reads another post on the same account. You can watch the video here.

There are also several videos on social media of a golden retriever named ‘Sakura-chan’ from Jiangxi province, China, where we can see the dog enthusiastically running back and forth from the mirror while dressing up in adorable different style dresses and carrying matching handbags.

The insistent paw pats the wings until the owner puts them on her

Image credits: @beovt88

Image credits: @maia_goldenn

The history of golden retrievers goes back to Scotland as early as the 1800s, where they were chosen for hunting. In 1865, a businessman and dog breeding enthusiast named Dudley Coutts Marjoribanks bought a wavy-coated dog called Nous and bred him with a Tweed water spaniel. That’s how in 1868, the first 3 golden retrievers were born. These high-energy dogs were brought to North America in the 1920s.

They are considered exceptionally smart dogs, sitting at the 4th smartest dog breed. Quite often, golden retrievers are picked as the preferred breed to act in TV shows and movies since they truly enjoy being taught and can easily be trained to perform a wide variety of tasks. Astonishingly enough, they can learn up to 200 commands, with most on the first try only!

They also consistently rank in the top five most popular dog breeds in many countries, including the United States and Canada and can be a perfect therapy dog.

Another interesting fact is that golden retrievers express themselves with a smile. Even when panting or knowing there’s trouble nearby, they may still give a smile.

This cute doggo not only likes to dress up in different outfits but also adores seeing her reflection in the mirror

Image credits: @yunxiluolegendary

Image credits: @omundodaeight

Image credits: @a_golden_fam

Image credits: @a_golden_fam

Madalena Cortez, who’s the owner of Boss Dog in Costa da Caparica, has created this company to improve the relationships between humans and dogs. She is showing how we can make each others life much better by not only ‘owning’ a dog but also by seeing as a beloved friend who can make us happier and healthier.

“If humans could learn more about what is missing in the ‘urban dogs’ that is causing so much behavioural issues, they would see that dogs and humans are lacking the same things: time, space, calmness and most of all connection with the nature,” shared Madalena in the interview with Bored Panda.

Asked about what makes golden retriever breed so special, she told that they have super great personalities. “They have this optimism about life that is really inspiring. They always see the good, the bright, the fun. And everywhere they go, they will light up the place with their high and extrovert energy that can put a smile on anyone’s face,” explained woman.

According to Madalena, golden retrievers are born with a need for a special bond. “The bond between humans and dogs can really bring out the best in both if we are willing to understand and respect each other’s needs. This can give some lessons that will change the person’s life forever. If you will sincerely love the dog and will take time to give him the best you can, then you’ll become the best version of yourself as well!” added she.

Image credits: @bossdogpt

Image credits: @bossdogpt

Image credits: Boss Dog

Those who do believe in magic will always find it, and these adorable fashionista golden doggos are the perfect example. When I see them happily fluttering along the beach with their shiny fairy wings, there’s nothing but Erin Hanson’s quote in my mind:

“There is freedom waiting for you,

On the breezes of the sky,

And you ask ‘What if I fall?’

Oh, but my darling,

What if you fly?”

Fashionista retrievers instantly melted hearts on the internet