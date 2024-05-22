21 Y.O. Fitness Instructor Dedicates His Career To Giving Boxing Lessons To Seniors

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicknamed ‘the Greatest’, Muhammad Ali was an American professional boxer, activist and one of the most significant sports figures of the 20th century. “Impossible is not a fact. It’s an opinion. Impossible is potential. Impossible is temporary. Impossible is nothing,” he once said, and Bailey Greetham-Clark from England just proved him right.

Despite Bailey’s fears and struggles, he found a way to create a multi-award-winning health and wellbeing company, ‘Be Great Fitness,’ and now is giving boxing classes for elderly people.

More info: Be Great Fitness

Bailey Greetham-Clark came up with idea of giving boxing exercise classes for elderly residents at care homes

Share icon

Image credits: Old Norse Lodge Care Home

Share icon

Image credits: Old Norse Lodge Care Home

Share icon

Image credits: Sleaford Manor

Share icon

Image credits: Be Great Fitness

Bailey Greetham-Clark from Grimsby started his own business at the very young age of just 17. The main reason was his struggles in school – he never enjoyed being there.

“I ended up taking a year out. In that year I developed social anxiety and struggled a lot to the point where I never left the house. It was awful and I knew that I couldn’t go on like that. Something snapped and I just decided to go out for a run one day in a pair of jeans and plimsolls,” Bailey recalled the memories. That was the turning point because he started to slowly increase his runs and joined a gym, began to lose weight, and started eating well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I got to a point where I felt more confident with myself and then discovered boxing alongside getting myself back into school,” he explained. “Competing in amateur boxing while studying for my GCSEs kept me focused and on track.”

During a short period of time, he achieved impressive grades, winning an educational award along the way and making the front page of The Times, yet was still unclear on what to do next. It all changed when Bailey was asked to speak at a day center for adults with educational needs. After this experience, he realized that people from vulnerable groups do not have the same access to sport and fitness as others; therefore, he started a wellbeing company called ‘Be Great Fitness’.

It was during COVID-19 lockdowns that the youth from Grimsby spent his only savings on becoming a personal trainer, knowing he wanted to help others with physical and mental wellbeing.

“Coming out of the pandemic, we thought it was essential to bring fitness to them, especially to spread some joy and cheer. Sport and exercise cheer people up, we make jokes and have a laugh with everyone, and we make their day better,” shared Bailey.

The idea was so successful that the now 21-year-old takes his fitness classes to 20-30 different care homes, guiding residents through one-hour sessions. From simple boxing drills to hand-eye coordination games, every resident gets to wear the big gloves colored neon pink, yellow or green.

“We believe that everyone, regardless of age or ability, can benefit from regular exercise. This is especially true for residents in care homes, who may be at risk of physical and cognitive decline without regular physical activity. Research has shown that regular exercise can help to maintain and improve physical and mental health, reduce the risk of falls, and even slow the progression of dementia. For older adults in care homes, exercise can be particularly important for maintaining independence and quality of life,” Bailey shared on his social media for ‘Be Great Fitness’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bailey realized that people from vulnerable groups do not have the same access to sport and fitness as others so created a wellbeing company called ‘Be Great Fitness’

Share icon

Image credits: Be Great Fitness

Share icon

Image credits: Be Great Fitness

Share icon

Image credits: Be Great Fitness

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Be Great Fitness

Clanmil Housing has introduced a weekly boxing exercise class for the elderly residents at some of their care homes too. The classes are led by former champion boxer and coach of champions Joe Harvey.

Most of the residents there are over the age of 70 and many of them have difficult conditions such as dementia. Boxing helps the seniors to build up strength, improve their mood and also to become more confident and sociable.

“As people are aging, it’s really important, we help people age well. At Clanmill, that’s a really important part of our services. Moving into an independent living scheme like this is a daunting experience. It’s a brand-new setting, people are moving into a new home, and it can be a stressful experience for some people. Classes like this help people make friends and interact with neighbours,” shared Brendan Morrisey, who is the assistant director of housing and communities at Clanmill.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Loneliness and social isolation can affect people of any age group, but it’s more prevalent with older people. The main benefits have been seeing people come out of their apartments and getting together to socialize and interact with each other. I’ve seen their confidence grow, they’re sleeping better, eating better, and they feel better within themselves,” he added.

Joe Harvey, a professional boxer who’s been coaching the residents at Cook Court in Newtownards, states that he has wanted to do this for years since he saw his grandmother in a care home.

“Many years ago, I used to visit a care home that my grandmother was in. I used to sit and look at her and she was deteriorating. I always wanted to do something, I said to myself, surely there’s something we can do to give back to these people who’ve gave so much to our society in their life,” he explained.

“Age doesn’t matter to anyone – we’ve 94/96-year-olds taking part, it doesn’t matter. Each week we step it up to a different level, today alone there was over 300 punches. Words can’t describe the way I feel about it. The way they’re growing in self-confidence, their mobility, their attitude, they joke, they banter… they just love it,” the coach shared his excitement and gratefulness.

Boxing classes cheer elderly people up, improve their health and make their days much brighter

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Clanmil Housing

Share icon

Image credits: Hannah Patterson

‘Sakura,’ a Cultural and Social Association of Holistic Philosophy in Costa da Caparica, Portugal, is also spreading the message of the benefits of sport.

The association owner, Ruben Avelar, told Bored Panda in an interview that the oldest person has he trained so far was 67 years old. The coach believes that such sports as Muay Thai and boxing improve people’s strength, physical resistance, flexibility, self-control, discipline and also are excellent ways to learn self-defense. Ruben always likes to help people; therefore, at the moment, he’s already working on a new project where he will be giving classes to vulnerable groups that live in Costa da Caparica.

“I love when people can exercise in a playful way but at the same time they also learn how to defend and emotionally develop themselves! For instance, Muay Thai is an energetic development with the universe where you work on coordination and emotional balance,” shared Ruben.

Asked about the biggest positive impacts of such sports as boxing and Muay Thai, he told that probably it would be the confidence to face life’s problems (physical, spiritual and emotional), health and well-being.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Sakura

Share icon

Image credits: Ruben Avelar

Another beautiful example could be found in Brazil. Confederação Brasileira de Boxe (CBB) shared an inspiring video with boxing classes that were given to elderly ladies.

“The Boxing Confederation of Brazil is very happy with the work done by trainer Rodrigo. A result of great value… where you can already see happier and healthier people. Boxing reaches everyone without limits!” CBB wrote on social media.

“Certain moments are eternal! Maria, 87 years old, showed us that boxing and sports in general is for everyone. I am very grateful to work for the quality of life for all the people!! Boxing for the best!” shared Digao Rodrigo Barbosa on his Instagram account next to the video that instantly went viral worldwide.

Boxing classes have a genuine impact on people that is not always so easy to get in other activities

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBB CONFEDERAÇÃO DE BOXE DO BRASIL (@cbbrasil_confederacao)

I think that Bailey Greetham-Clark very nicely shows how overcoming your own fears and struggles can also turn into a perfect way to help others: elderly people having a laugh while getting good exercise at the same time.

When it comes to the benefits of boxing classes for elderly people, there are plenty of them: no matter standing or seated, boxing gives all-over strengthening, improves hand-eye coordination, has no impact on the joints and bones, therefore is perfect for those with osteoporosis or osteoarthritis, and can also sharpen the brain with immediate memory and recall improvements.

Therefore, what can be more beautiful than seeing the genuine impact that someone makes to improve and brighten up the lives of those who need this the most?

Social media was full of heartwarming messages about the idea of boxing classes for elderly people