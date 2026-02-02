ADVERTISEMENT

What began as a simple Pokémon parody slowly grew into something much bigger. Times in Glenwell is a comic series that pairs doodle-like simplicity with a surprisingly rich, character-driven world full of awkward humor and playful nonsense. Created by Ottawa-based cartoonist Lloyd, the strip follows a chaotic trio whose interactions feel oddly familiar, drawing loosely from the creator’s own life and experiences.

Inspired by classic newspaper comics like Peanuts, Calvin and Hobbes, and Big Nate, Lloyd leans into dry humor and quiet absurdity rather than big punchlines. While still focused entirely on Glenwell, his long-term dream is to one day see the series syndicated. For now, he’s balancing school, art class, and everyday teenage life – making the comic feel all the more genuine and relatable.

More info: Instagram | webtoons.com

#1

Comic strip showing relatable moments with surprising twists, featuring characters arguing and a pun about ramen pronunciation.

glenwellcomic

    #2

    Comic strip showing relatable moments with a girl, a small dog, and surprising twists in a humorous scene.

    glenwellcomic

    #3

    Comic strip showing a character reacting to a faded stop sign, highlighting relatable moments and surprising twists.

    glenwellcomic

    #4

    Black and white comic strip showing relatable moments with surprising twists between two characters in four panels.

    glenwellcomic

    #5

    Comic strip showing relatable moments with surprising twists, featuring characters reacting to a loud rumble and school ending celebration.

    glenwellcomic

    #6

    Comic panels showing relatable moments with humorous twists featuring a character interacting with the moon’s perspective.

    glenwellcomic

    #7

    Black and white comic strip showing relatable moments and surprising twists in sibling competition over brushing teeth.

    glenwellcomic

    #8

    Black and white comic strip showing relatable moments with a character using a skateboard for transportation.

    glenwellcomic

    #9

    Black and white comic strip showing a teacher asking about grammar and a student giving a surprising relatable answer.

    glenwellcomic

    #10

    Black and white comic strip showing relatable moments between two characters with surprising twists in dialogue.

    glenwellcomic

    #11

    Comic panels showing relatable moments with characters excited about a tea party and playful twists in their interaction.

    glenwellcomic

    #12

    Comic strip featuring relatable moments with a character transforming and expressing gratitude for public domain inspiration.

    glenwellcomic

    #13

    Two kids on bikes encountering potholes in a comic strip illustrating relatable moments and surprising twists.

    glenwellcomic

    #14

    Comic strip from a series showing relatable moments with surprising twists featuring a boy and an angry mosquito.

    glenwellcomic

    #15

    Black and white comic strip featuring relatable moments and surprising twists with two characters discussing an old building.

    glenwellcomic

    #16

    Black and white comic strip featuring kids with relatable moments and surprising twists in their summer vacation adventures.

    glenwellcomic

    #17

    Comic strip depicting relatable moments of a heatwave with surprising twists and exaggerated weather effects and reactions.

    glenwellcomic

    #18

    Two kids in a comic strip featuring relatable moments and surprising twists about building a backyard pool.

    glenwellcomic

    #19

    Four-panel comic showing kids surprised by a tiny pool and the unexpected twist of a character injured by a pool cue.

    glenwellcomic

    #20

    Comic strip from a series with relatable moments showing a character reacting to pool size with surprising twists in each panel.

    glenwellcomic

    #21

    Two kids in a comic strip share relatable school moments with surprising twists about highlighting textbooks.

    glenwellcomic

    #22

    Comic strip from a series featuring relatable moments with humorous and surprising twists centered on everyday fears.

    glenwellcomic

    #23

    Black and white comic strip showing a child presenting a humorous and relatable moment in a classroom setting.

    glenwellcomic

    #24

    Two cartoon characters in winter hats share a relatable comic moment with a surprised snowman in cold weather.

    glenwellcomic

    #25

    Comic strip showing relatable moments with surprising twists as two kids talk over food and a humorous misunderstanding unfolds.

    glenwellcomic

    #26

    Black and white comic strip showing two kids with relatable moments and surprising twists in their dialogue and expressions.

    glenwellcomic

    #27

    Comic strip depicting relatable moments with a character drinking from a candy cane straw in bed, highlighting surprising twists.

    glenwellcomic

    #28

    Black and white comic panels from a relatable series showing funny and surprising moments about school and childhood emotions.

    glenwellcomic

    #29

    Black and white comic panels depicting relatable moments with humorous and surprising twists in daily life.

    glenwellcomic

    #30

    Comic strip showing kids playing tag and discussing timeouts, capturing relatable moments and surprising twists in daily life.

    glenwellcomic

    #31

    Black and white comic panels showing relatable moments of heatwave struggles with fans, pools, and sweating characters.

    glenwellcomic

    #32

    Black and white comic panels showing a character enjoying music with relatable moments and surprising twists in the series.

    glenwellcomic

    #33

    Comic strip showing relatable moments of basketball frustration and surprising twists during a court game interaction.

    glenwellcomic

