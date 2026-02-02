ADVERTISEMENT

What began as a simple Pokémon parody slowly grew into something much bigger. Times in Glenwell is a comic series that pairs doodle-like simplicity with a surprisingly rich, character-driven world full of awkward humor and playful nonsense. Created by Ottawa-based cartoonist Lloyd, the strip follows a chaotic trio whose interactions feel oddly familiar, drawing loosely from the creator’s own life and experiences.

Inspired by classic newspaper comics like Peanuts, Calvin and Hobbes, and Big Nate, Lloyd leans into dry humor and quiet absurdity rather than big punchlines. While still focused entirely on Glenwell, his long-term dream is to one day see the series syndicated. For now, he’s balancing school, art class, and everyday teenage life – making the comic feel all the more genuine and relatable.

More info: Instagram | webtoons.com