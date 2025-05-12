ADVERTISEMENT

In "Times in Glenwell", artist Tyson Vincy draws from childhood nostalgia and classic newspaper strips like "Peanuts" and "Garfield" to build a world that’s both familiar and delightfully strange.

What began as a Pokémon parody featuring three goofy boys—now known as Tyson, Karl, and Samo—evolved into a full comic about a fictional town where snowcanoes are real and nothing ever quite goes as planned. “I’ve always been inspired by the comics I read growing up,” Tyson explains, and you can feel that influence in every expressive panel, where simple doodles grow into offbeat stories that always manage to surprise you just enough.

More info: Instagram | webtoons.com