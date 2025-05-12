ADVERTISEMENT

In "Times in Glenwell", artist Tyson Vincy draws from childhood nostalgia and classic newspaper strips like "Peanuts" and "Garfield" to build a world that’s both familiar and delightfully strange.

What began as a Pokémon parody featuring three goofy boys—now known as Tyson, Karl, and Samo—evolved into a full comic about a fictional town where snowcanoes are real and nothing ever quite goes as planned. “I’ve always been inspired by the comics I read growing up,” Tyson explains, and you can feel that influence in every expressive panel, where simple doodles grow into offbeat stories that always manage to surprise you just enough.

More info: Instagram | webtoons.com

#1

Black-and-white comic strip from Glenwell, featuring characters discussing fears with humor in a quirky, funny town setting.

    #2

    Comic strip from Glenwell showing characters discussing tied shoes, created by the artist behind the funniest and strangest town.

    #3

    Comic strip from Glenwell showing a boy reacting to a news story with humor and surprise on a couch.

    #4

    Black and white comic strip from Glenwell showing quirky characters in humorous and strange situations.

    #5

    Black and white comic strip from Glenwell featuring characters in a humorous scene by the artist behind Glenwell.

    #6

    Comic strip by Glenwell artist, featuring humorous dialogue about a no-carb diet and eating cardboard in a small town setting.

    #7

    Comic strip from Glenwell showing two kids discussing math homework and a paid help option with humor.

    #8

    Comic strip from Glenwell depicting a hall monitor catching a nut smuggler in a humorous school scene.

    #9

    Comic strip from Glenwell featuring quirky characters in winter, showcasing the humor behind Glenwell's strange town life.

    #10

    Black and white Glenwell comic strip featuring a character shoveling snow and using a snowblower in a funny town setting.

    #11

    Comic strip by the artist behind Glenwell, showing two kids exchanging an IOU card on Christmas near a decorated tree.

    #12

    Comic strip by Glenwell featuring Ty-Guy, a humorous and strange superhero character in a vibrant, cartoon style.

    #13

    Black and white Glenwell comic strip showing two kids talking about paper usage and productivity in a classroom setting.

    #14

    Black and white Glenwell comic strip featuring a teacher and student discussing school and homework in a humorous exchange.

    #15

    Black and white Glenwell comic strip showing characters discussing the procrastinate monster during a humorous school assignment.

    #16

    Black and white comic strip featuring two kids discussing school graffiti in Glenwell, highlighting the artist's unique style.

    #17

    Black and white comic panels from Glenwell comic showing characters discussing rain and the world in a thoughtful, humorous way.

    #18

    Two kids in a Glenwell comic strip discuss a failing grade with a humorous, strange monster in the background.

    #19

    Black and white Glenwell comic strip featuring a quirky character and a procrastinating kid at a desk.

    #20

    Black and white Glenwell comic strip featuring two kids with funny and strange dialogue in a small town setting.

    #21

    Comic strip from Glenwell showing a character struggling with procrastination and creative conflicts in a humorous style.

    #22

    Comic strip from Glenwell featuring a character reacting to a solar eclipse with playful dialogue and expressions.

    #23

    Black and white comic strip from Glenwell featuring two characters discussing a writing assignment and mint breath humor.

    #24

    Black and white comic strip from Glenwell featuring a student and teacher in a humorous back-to-school scenario.

    #25

    Black and white Glenwell comic strip showing two kids talking about cleaning and writing assignments at home.

    #26

    Black and white Glenwell comic strip featuring characters debating pizza quality and school improvements with humor.

    #27

    Comic strip from Glenwell showing a character struggling in gym, then using hockey sticks for support and smiling confidently.

    #28

    Comic strip from Glenwell featuring two characters humorously discussing strict seating rules and desk screws.

    #29

    Comic strip from Glenwell featuring humorous excuses as the funniest and strangest town characters interact.

    #30

    Black and white Glenwell comic strip showing a student humorously writing about school as prison with benefits.

    #31

    Comic strip from Glenwell by its artist, featuring humorous dialogue between two characters in a classroom setting.

    #32

    Comic strip from Glenwell showing a teacher and student with humorous dialogue about seating plans and talking nonstop.

    #33

    Black and white Glenwell comic strip featuring two characters discussing positivity and chronic negativity.

    #34

    Black and white Glenwell comic strip showing a humorous conversation between a parent and child about lunch money.

    #35

    Black and white comic strip from Glenwell featuring two characters in a phone conversation about a common mistake.

    #36

    Black and white Glenwell comic strip featuring two kids discussing their generation with humor and optimism.

    #37

    Black and white Glenwell comic strip showing kids discussing a fake five dollar bill with humorous dialogue.

