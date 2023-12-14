Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Add post
"Am I The Jerk For Getting A Tattoo Without My Girlfriend's Permission?"
26points
Couples, Relationships

"Am I The Jerk For Getting A Tattoo Without My Girlfriend's Permission?"

The phrase “your body, your choice” doesn’t only apply in the context of women’s reproductive rights. We are the owners of our bodies, so that should automatically mean that how we style it is our and our business only. Yet, sometimes people who are close to us might feel uncomfortable with our choices.

The hero of this story got flak from his girlfriend for getting an ankle tattoo without telling her. The Redditor Dingoatemycat69420 asked other netizens whether he was the jerk in this situation. The Internet deliberated and delivered a pretty unanimous opinion. You can find the entire story below!

Body ink is a topic of contention – some people like it, others are against it

Image credits:  Lucas Lenzi (not the actual photo)

This man decided to get a tattoo, but his girlfriend’s reaction was not what he had anticipated

Image source: Dingoatemycat69420

Image credits: Keira Burton (not the actual photo)

The OP explained why he asked for his parents’ permission

Commenters delivered their verdict – NTA

Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kornelija is a Writer at Bored Panda. Her appreciation for literature, music, and all things culture and pop culture led her to pursue a Master's degree in English Literature at Vilnius University. She used to be a journalist for a business media outlet, where she wrote about startups, the fintech sector, and blockchain. Kornelija loves dogs, collects vinyl records, and is passionate about aesthetic baking and cozy video games.

Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda. Art was always a big part of her life. She studied at Vilnius Academy of Arts, worked in the art supplies store and learned a lot about artsy tools. Later on she got to work at the art gallery and met lots of artists, mastered the picture framing process and sold a great number of paintings. After gaining some experience Ieva decided to focus on creating art herself. Boogie Studio - analog collage art studio was born. Ieva's love for images and layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as a Photo Editor.

Hey pandas, what do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
zedrapazia avatar
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA, sounds like the GF was a control freak and possibly gaslighter. I mean, who wants to control their SOs entire style?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ng avatar
N G
N G
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If he needs to ask for 'permission' from his family, out of respect. Then why wouldn't he ask his GF for the same reason. It's because he doesn't respect her the same.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
