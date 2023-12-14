“Am I The Jerk For Getting A Tattoo Without My Girlfriend’s Permission?”

ADVERTISEMENT

The phrase “your body, your choice” doesn’t only apply in the context of women’s reproductive rights. We are the owners of our bodies, so that should automatically mean that how we style it is our and our business only. Yet, sometimes people who are close to us might feel uncomfortable with our choices.

The hero of this story got flak from his girlfriend for getting an ankle tattoo without telling her. The Redditor Dingoatemycat69420 asked other netizens whether he was the jerk in this situation. The Internet deliberated and delivered a pretty unanimous opinion. You can find the entire story below!

Body ink is a topic of contention – some people like it, others are against it

Image credits: Lucas Lenzi (not the actual photo)

This man decided to get a tattoo, but his girlfriend’s reaction was not what he had anticipated

Image source: Dingoatemycat69420

Image credits: Keira Burton (not the actual photo)

The OP explained why he asked for his parents’ permission

Commenters delivered their verdict – NTA

