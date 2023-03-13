Woman Asks If She’s Wrong For Refusing To Split Living Expenses With Her Boyfriend Proportional To Income, And The Internet Has Thoughts

People in a relationship tend to see the world through pink-tinted glasses. Yet financial matters often come into play to balance the colors out for them.

Redditor u/No_Recognition7065 has recently opened up to the ‘AITA’ community about a disagreement with her boyfriend over splitting living expenses. After changing jobs, she got a pay rise, which encouraged him to ask for a different financial arrangement between them. She refused his request, and their story split her fellow redditors into camps.

Financial arrangements, such as sharing living expenses, are a common hurdle couples have to overcome in a relationship

Image credits: Nataliya Vaitkevich (not the actual photo)

This woman refused to split shared expenses in a way her boyfriend wanted her to. Their story sparked a discussion in an online group

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION (not the actual photo)

Image credits: No_Recognition7065

The OP provided additional information in the comments section

Lots of people were in favor of her views, some even shamed the boyfriend for his actions

Some community members weren’t so quick to judge the boyfriend and provided opposing arguments