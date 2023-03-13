Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Asks If She’s Wrong For Refusing To Split Living Expenses With Her Boyfriend Proportional To Income, And The Internet Has Thoughts
32points
Relationships, Social Issues1 day ago

Woman Asks If She’s Wrong For Refusing To Split Living Expenses With Her Boyfriend Proportional To Income, And The Internet Has Thoughts

Miglė Miliūtė and
Indrė Lukošiūtė

People in a relationship tend to see the world through pink-tinted glasses. Yet financial matters often come into play to balance the colors out for them.

Redditor u/No_Recognition7065 has recently opened up to the ‘AITA’ community about a disagreement with her boyfriend over splitting living expenses. After changing jobs, she got a pay rise, which encouraged him to ask for a different financial arrangement between them. She refused his request, and their story split her fellow redditors into camps.

Financial arrangements, such as sharing living expenses, are a common hurdle couples have to overcome in a relationship

Image credits: Nataliya Vaitkevich (not the actual photo)

This woman refused to split shared expenses in a way her boyfriend wanted her to. Their story sparked a discussion in an online group

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION (not the actual photo)

Image credits: No_Recognition7065

The OP provided additional information in the comments section

Lots of people were in favor of her views, some even shamed the boyfriend for his actions

Some community members weren’t so quick to judge the boyfriend and provided opposing arguments

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Indrė is a photo editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Fashion design. On her free time she likes to re-watch her favorite movies/tv shows and hang out with her cat. She loves anything that has horror and/or mystery vibe to it. She is also a proud back seat gamer.

Join the conversation
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What trashcan boyfriend (or GF by that matter) charges their partner rent for a paid off apartment? What a greedy bastard!

0
0points
Gabriela Cink
Gabriela Cink
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Owning a flat is irrelevant? He is not paying rent for flat, but you was paying half of fictive rent instead of real expenses. And paying proportional comes after you have better job, which is suggesting you now have to pay more than half. And this payments are his incomes too, does he count it? You agreed to something, which was your choise. But he is changing it just from pure greed. He is not you boyfriend, he is parasite.

0
0points
reply
