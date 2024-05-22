ADVERTISEMENT

If you were lucky enough as a kid to spend your summer time or part of it at a camp, I am sure you have quite a few beautiful memories from these days! While spending time with friends, getting to know new people, and learning interesting things are incredibly fun, sometimes camps may bring a few challenges – for example, being told what to eat despite knowing that your body is not going to react nicely.

For example, one Reddit user shared her rather hilarious story online from her girl scout camp. She explained that despite informing counselors that she would puke from eating spinach, nobody took it seriously, which led to her proving that it was not a bluff.

While kids may often claim they will puke if they eat a vegetable, unfortunately, sometimes it may be the actual truth

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Woman shares that in the late ’70s, she went to girl scout camp, which was great, except for one night when they served boiled spinach

Image credits: Jacqueline Howell (not the actual photo)

She noted that she had tried spinach once at her friend’s house, which led to her throwing up – so at dinner she told camp counselors that she couldn’t eat this

Image credits: Victor Perez (not the actual photo)

Well, they still insisted that she took at least 3 bites and then she could have dessert, ignoring the girl’s warnings that the puking part was legit

Image credits: willowfeather8633

You may know what happened next – she took a bite and puked all over the railing – after this, the rule of ‘three bites’ quickly went away at the camp for many years

Recently, one Reddit user posted her story to one of the communities, ‘Traumatize Them Back,’ and was quickly listed on the Malicious Compliance subreddit as well as netizens online enjoyed the story! The post collected over 6K upvotes and 400 comments.

The original poster (OP) remembered her girl scout camp in the late ‘70s, which was great except for boiled spinach dinner one night. She explained that she had tried spinach once at a friend’s house which led to her throwing up, thus after noticing spinach as the vegetable for the night, she immediately informed counselors that she couldn’t eat it.

(Not) surprisingly, they dismissed it saying that if she didn’t take at least 3 bites, she couldn’t have dessert. And who doesn’t want dessert? The girl then just told counselors that she was going to take a bite and puke – and well, it went all over the railing. Sarcastically, the OP then asked once again if she really needed to follow the 3 bites rule in order to get dessert.

Needless to say, the rule of 3 bites quickly went away after the girl’s mother raised quite some hell after learning about the incident. Folks online shared their similar stories – “Who ever served boiled spinach? They had that coming lol,” one user shared. “My oldest brother is the same way about green beans. At our Catholic school, they required that every kid clean their plate at lunch. So he took a bite, swallowed, and immediately puked. All over the nun,” another added.

Image credits: Shemeida Richardson (not the actual photo)

Now, probably many of you, if you do not remember being one yourself, have noticed that kids and teens don’t really enjoy eating vegetables. While it doesn’t come as a rule that all adults, in fact, enjoy eating them, it’s much less likely to see grown ups throw tantrums over eating vegetables. But what are the real reasons why children don’t tend to eat them?

Csiro shares that 94% of Australian children aged 2-17 don’t eat the daily recommended servings of vegetables. Also, there are three main common ’yuck’ factors that lead to kids hating vegetables – the first one is the texture and the way they feel in their mouths.

Well, it makes sense, as the OP emphasized in her story “I’d been playing with pond moss that very afternoon,” which added to this puking effect after eating boiled spinach. Other reasons include the bitter taste of many vegetables and that they may be neophobic – people who fear new foods.

Also, did you know that genetics may also be a reason why people hate vegetables? According to a study presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions, some people have a gene that causes particular foods, such as brussels sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage, to taste incredibly bitter.

So, folks, while I am sure there are quite a few of us who are not the biggest fans of vegetables, it’s necessary to eat at least a bit of them! But speaking about the story – have you had any similar incidents? Or what is that one food or meal that makes you instantly puke? Share in the comments below!

Folks online shared their similar incidents and laughed at the woman’s story