ADVERTISEMENT

Many children would likely agree that summertime is the best time of the year. But while they’re looking forward to freedom from school and homework, their parents are racking their brains trying to come up with what summer camp to send them to; and how to finance it without having to sell everything they own.

Since that is a common struggle for many parents with summer fast approaching, quite a few of them voice their concerns or honest opinions about it online, and we want to celebrate their creativity in doing so. From comparing it to buying Taylor Swift tickets or entering the Hunger Games to vividly describing just how frustrating it can be, these parents on X (formerly Twitter) got painfully honest about it; you can find some of their best posts on the list below.