Artist Illustrates Daily Struggles, Inspired Mostly By Her Own Life (40 New Pics)Interview With Artist
We know how much you love some good, relatable comics, dear pandas. That's why we would like to share with you a collection of the most recent works by the Indian artist Shilpi Samson.
As she told us during our last interview: “My comics are about the simple problems which people, especially women, face in their day-to-day life, presented in a light-hearted manner. Even though they are based mostly on my own life experiences, I was pleasantly surprised by the number of people who could relate to them. This in itself fueled me to do more!"
The author of the 'Survive office doodles' series has doubled her number of followers on her Instagram since we featured her chuckle-worthy comics in our previous Bored Panda post, so make sure to check it out if you missed it.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
Bored Panda reached out to Shilpi Samson to ask some questions about her recent work. First, we wanted to know what the author of this relatable series considers the most rewarding aspects of being a comic artist. Samson shared with us: “For me, it is the ability to connect with people through humor and relatability. Seeing the laughter and smiles my comics bring to readers is incredibly fulfilling. Additionally, the creative freedom to express my thoughts and ideas in a visual, often whimsical, form is a unique and gratifying experience.”
Asked how her style evolved over time, and what factors influenced these changes, the artist answered: “It has evolved over time due to various factors. Initially, my style may have been influenced by the artists I admired and emulated. However, as I gained experience and confidence, my own unique voice started to emerge. Feedback and reactions from my audience have also played a role in shaping my style. It's an ongoing process, and I'm open to experimentation and growth, which keeps my work fresh and engaging.”
We were curious about Shilpi’s favorite tools or software that she finds essential for creating her work. The artist said: “I do have some go-to tools and software that are essential to my comic-making process. I've primarily been using Procreate for creating most of my comics, and for animated ones, I used to work with Adobe Animate. However, due to limited access to my computer these days, I was in search of animation software that's convenient and well-suited for my iPad. Recently, I've started using Callipeg, and it has proven to be a handy and effective solution for my needs.”
Samson added: “That said, I still value traditional tools like pens and paper for the initial concept phase and sketching.”
Lastly, we asked if there is any dream project or collaboration that Shilpi hopes to undertake in the future. The artist told us: “I aspire to create a comic strip for a major publication or platform that can reach a wide and diverse audience, marking a significant milestone in my career. Beyond that, my dream project could be having my own merchandise brand, allowing fans to enjoy my comics in various forms, from t-shirts and mugs to posters and more.”
