We know how much you love some good, relatable comics, dear pandas. That's why we would like to share with you a collection of the most recent works by the Indian artist Shilpi Samson.

As she told us during our last interview: “My comics are about the simple problems which people, especially women, face in their day-to-day life, presented in a light-hearted manner. Even though they are based mostly on my own life experiences, I was pleasantly surprised by the number of people who could relate to them. This in itself fueled me to do more!"

﻿The author of the 'Survive office doodles' series has doubled her number of followers on her Instagram since we featured her chuckle-worthy comics in our previous Bored Panda post, so make sure to check it out if you missed it.

