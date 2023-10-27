ADVERTISEMENT

We know how much you love some good, relatable comics, dear pandas. That's why we would like to share with you a collection of the most recent works by the Indian artist Shilpi Samson.

As she told us during our last interview: “My comics are about the simple problems which people, especially women, face in their day-to-day life, presented in a light-hearted manner. Even though they are based mostly on my own life experiences, I was pleasantly surprised by the number of people who could relate to them. This in itself fueled me to do more!"

﻿The author of the 'Survive office doodles' series has doubled her number of followers on her Instagram since we featured her chuckle-worthy comics in our previous Bored Panda post, so make sure to check it out if you missed it.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

Adult's life

surviveofficedoodles

Bored Panda reached out to Shilpi Samson to ask some questions about her recent work. First, we wanted to know what the author of this relatable series considers the most rewarding aspects of being a comic artist. Samson shared with us: “For me, it is the ability to connect with people through humor and relatability. Seeing the laughter and smiles my comics bring to readers is incredibly fulfilling. Additionally, the creative freedom to express my thoughts and ideas in a visual, often whimsical, form is a unique and gratifying experience.”
#2

Safe place

surviveofficedoodles

#3

Mosquitoes

surviveofficedoodles

nvossou avatar
General Spyro
General Spyro
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

they never let you sleep and THE MOSQUITO REPELLENT NEVER WORKS who relates

Asked how her style evolved over time, and what factors influenced these changes, the artist answered: “It has evolved over time due to various factors. Initially, my style may have been influenced by the artists I admired and emulated. However, as I gained experience and confidence, my own unique voice started to emerge. Feedback and reactions from my audience have also played a role in shaping my style. It's an ongoing process, and I'm open to experimentation and growth, which keeps my work fresh and engaging.”

#4

Home is where you poop in peace

surviveofficedoodles

#5

Parents

surviveofficedoodles

We were curious about Shilpi’s favorite tools or software that she finds essential for creating her work. The artist said: “I do have some go-to tools and software that are essential to my comic-making process. I've primarily been using Procreate for creating most of my comics, and for animated ones, I used to work with Adobe Animate. However, due to limited access to my computer these days, I was in search of animation software that's convenient and well-suited for my iPad. Recently, I've started using Callipeg, and it has proven to be a handy and effective solution for my needs.”

Samson added: “That said, I still value traditional tools like pens and paper for the initial concept phase and sketching.”
#6

Cold hot

surviveofficedoodles

#7

Periods

surviveofficedoodles

Lastly, we asked if there is any dream project or collaboration that Shilpi hopes to undertake in the future. The artist told us: “I aspire to create a comic strip for a major publication or platform that can reach a wide and diverse audience, marking a significant milestone in my career. Beyond that, my dream project could be having my own merchandise brand, allowing fans to enjoy my comics in various forms, from t-shirts and mugs to posters and more.”

#8

Hair issues

surviveofficedoodles

#9

I have to pee

surviveofficedoodles

#10

Skin care products

surviveofficedoodles

#11

My mom

surviveofficedoodles

#12

Memes on the toilet

surviveofficedoodles

#13

Eating healthy

surviveofficedoodles

#14

Dark circles

surviveofficedoodles

#15

waking up in the morning

surviveofficedoodles

cindylxiong19 avatar
UnimportantDog/Imp (she/her)
UnimportantDog/Imp (she/her)
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

one time i closed my eyes for ONE SECOND and then opened them to see that it was TWENTY MINUTES LATER like WHAT????? how is that even possible?????

#16

Diet

surviveofficedoodles

#17

Mature

surviveofficedoodles

#18

Drake Meme

surviveofficedoodles

bellebordenski avatar
Annabelle Bordesnki
Annabelle Bordesnki
Community Member
21 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Exactly me. I'll buy so many songs, than just it the chosen one in loop

#19

Netflix

surviveofficedoodles

Community Member
1 day ago
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

or like you NEED to finish it and you watch it at 1.5x wanting it to go faster so you can do what you should be doing instead

#20

My hair

surviveofficedoodles

#21

Screen shots

surviveofficedoodles

cindylxiong19 avatar
UnimportantDog/Imp (she/her)
UnimportantDog/Imp (she/her)
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i have the opposite problem im so anxious about my computer space being used up that i like never take pictures

#22

My life is sorted

surviveofficedoodles

#23

Shopping

surviveofficedoodles

joanne-johnz avatar
Painted Dog
Painted Dog
Community Member
13 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is this real. Like, ffs anxiety, you have enough other things to concentrate on.

#24

Changing the bed

surviveofficedoodles

#25

Be ready for friends

surviveofficedoodles

#26

Yes mom

surviveofficedoodles

butternutsquash avatar
Lydsylou
Lydsylou
Community Member
20 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If she gives me more than one instruction then my brain overrides the first instruction and replaced it with the second so I have no idea what she asked me to do

#27

COVID

surviveofficedoodles

joanne-johnz avatar
Painted Dog
Painted Dog
Community Member
13 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Flat earthers believe that social distancing could push some people over the edge ;)

#28

I hate Mondays

surviveofficedoodles

joanne-johnz avatar
Painted Dog
Painted Dog
Community Member
13 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is Friday today and I have to study for an algebraic simultaneous linear equations test on Monday, but i'm on Bored Panda. *cries in procrastination*

#29

Googling stuff

surviveofficedoodles

#30

Socks

surviveofficedoodles

duesvolent90 avatar
TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My socks just disappear. I don't even have to throw out my old ones because they just are gone...

#31

How I dress up

surviveofficedoodles

#32

Water drinking

surviveofficedoodles

natelefkowitz avatar
Nate Lefkowitz
Nate Lefkowitz
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always get thirsty right before bed. I would go downstairs to the kitchen to get myself a giant cup of water, take one sip and fall asleep.

#33

All day All night

surviveofficedoodles

#34

Stationery store

surviveofficedoodles

#35

Life

surviveofficedoodles

tommyraymond avatar
Wolfy
Wolfy
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes.... Really.... I was adventurous before and then life hit me with an arrow to the knee.....

#36

Going out

surviveofficedoodles

rosiered avatar
Rosie Red
Rosie Red
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I say out loud, the door is LOCKED you don't have to check again.

#37

It's Friday

surviveofficedoodles

#38

Nice person

surviveofficedoodles

#39

Sibilings

surviveofficedoodles

#40

Ordering food

surviveofficedoodles

2140362 avatar
Ash Willier
Ash Willier
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i just order for my gf when she says this. when the food comes and she still doesn't want it, I get seconds.

