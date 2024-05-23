“I’m Panicking”: 18-Year-Old Learns She And Her Twin Sister Don’t Share Any DNA
Normally, by the time you’re 18, you have a pretty good understanding of the people around you. Some have already earned your trust, and others have shown you reasons to be cautious with them.
But a teenager who goes online by the nickname Throwra6064 recently shared a story that shows how quickly all of that can turn upside down.
In a post on the popular subreddit ‘Relationship Advice,’ the girl explained that she and her sister took a genetic test for fun, but the results showed they don’t share any DNA.
Now, she feels like an imposter in her own family and wants to hear what outsiders think of the situation, as she no longer knows who’s lying to her and who’s telling the truth.
This teenager grew up thinking that she and her sister were fraternal twins, but a recent genetic test revealed it wasn’t the case
So she explained what happened on the internet, asking people to help make sense of it
As her story went viral, the author of the post joined the discussion in the comments and answered some of the most pressing questions
Eventually, the teenager released an update
Country not named, but in many countries the adoption laws include the right of the child to receive all details about their biological parents when asking for it. Hope OP will get her birth certificate soon, which she will need anyway for a lot of administrative actions later in life. At least in Europe.
They shouldn't have lied to you, they denied you not just the chance to explore other heritage (real or imagined) but also embedded some shame in the adoption process. Being adopted is amazing. Best of both worlds. You have a family and that's solid and you know you were definitely wanted, you didn't arrive by accident, and you have the story of that family, but you also get a bonus story of you genetics. You are the exotic one in the family. Not a tangible benefit, but good for hours of semi research and imagination. I find it makes me more a citizen of the world because anyone could be my sibling. It strengthens my empathy and my care for world events. And you are right, family is family, it's not based on DNA, so the rift with your twin is not permanent and they do love you, they just f-cked up
My cousin was adopted. She's my cousin. End of story.
